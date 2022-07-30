“We thank the government for banning BGMI”: NGO Prahar thanks government for banning game in India

On 28 July 2022, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was handed a ban in India. However, the call for the ban was raised in March 2022 by an NGO named Prahar that works for socio-economic development. The NGO demanded that the government implement the ban under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Although Prahar stated security concerns related to BGMI-PUBG in their letter to the Government of India, the latter didn't ban the game instantly. However, months later, in July, the Indian Government reportedly used the IT Act's Section 69A to block Battlegrounds Mobile India on the allegations of collecting sensitive user data.

NGO Prahar welcomed the move and released a statement thanking the central government:

"We are thankful and grateful to Government of India for taking this decision of banning BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in the interest of [the] nation's security."

BGMI ban: What NGO Prahar has to say on the Indian Government's move

In exclusive footage by News18, the president of NGO Prahar, Mr. Abhay Mishra, expressed his gratitude for the government's move. He explained his NGO's work against BGMI and how Prahar provided the government with facts about Krafton and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Mr. Mishra commended the steps taken by India's central government against the security threats of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the video, the president of Prahar also thanked Swadeshi Jagran Manch for supporting the NGO.

What happened to Krafton-backed Battlegrounds Mobile India?

On the evening of 28 July, some users started reporting the unavailability of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Google Play Store, while the game was still visible in the App Store. It was when the game was taken down from the App Store that the ban rumors started picking up.

Google's response came hours later, which mentioned implementing the order to take down the app from the Google Play Store. Here's what it said:

"On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

On 29 July, the ban was confirmed. It was reported that just like Garena Free Fire's ban, the Government of India had blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India for security reasons under Section 69A of the IT Act.

