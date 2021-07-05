“We will soon witness the high prize pool tournaments that will help develop the whole ecosystem of Battlegrounds Mobile India”: Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official launch has caused quite a stir in the nation’s mobile esports community. Content creators and online personalities have been quite vocal about what fans can expect from the esports ecosystem that Krafton’s latest title will be looking to build.

Tournament organizers and the publishers themselves will be playing a crucial role in helping the “India-exclusive” title create a self-sustaining ecosystem that does not depend on foreign investors.

Trinity Gaming’s content creator, Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral, and Co-Founder & CEO Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal have been quite elated with how well Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally turned out. In an exclusive conversation with Abhishek Mallik of Sportskeeda Esports, they both opened up about what about Battlegrounds Mobile India got them so very excited.

Jonathan and Abhishek Agarwal on Battlegrounds Mobile India

When talking about Battlegrounds Mobile India, esports athlete Jonathan said:

"As Krafton officially launched the exclusive game today, this is surely going to fuel the growth of our esports and gaming industry. Now, we will soon witness the high prize pool tournaments to develop the whole ecosystem of Battlegrounds Mobile India. All the prominent organizations will start their grind and prepare their rosters to become the best in the competitive scene in India.”

“I promise that I will make a strong comeback and will delight my fans with power-packed and thrilling performances in this exclusive game. The existing and new content creators community will also get a chance to accelerate their journey from becoming a gamer to an influencer."

Trinity Gaming’s Co-Founder & CEO Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, on the other hand, said:

"Finally, we all are witnessing the historic moment in the Indian gaming and esports industry as this exclusively designed game will fuel the growth of mobile gaming in India and the game will leverage the power of the mobile-first gaming ecosystem of the country. The journey from becoming a gamer to an influencer has just begun and it will be exciting to see how new gamers will grab this opportunity."

Edited by Gautham Balaji