PUBG Mobile star Kronten Gaming drops major BGMI iOS release date hint

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is about to roll out a major update, has already teased tournaments for Indian players, and a new season is due. However, iOS users are yet to receive any official update regarding the BGMI release.

The news of the massive BGMI 1.5 update sparked some hope for iOS users. The internet was full of speculation that Krafton may launch the game on iOS along with the update.

However, no official confirmation was given by the developer. With the upcoming season of C1S1 and some major changes to the ranking system, BGMI players can hardly wait for the new season.

Prior to this, it was speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India might launch for iOS when the final version is rolled out, but that was not the case. iOS users have been waiting for the developer to drop a hint regarding the release and even flooded Twitter with disappointed memes.

Kronten Gaming drops a big hint about BGMI iOS release in a recent stream

In a recent stream that went live on July 13th, 2021, Kroten once again hinted about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release on iOS. At 58:55, Kroten said he wouldn't specify a date, but players could expect BGMI to launch in a day or two.

Since the stream was live on July 13th (which was a day ago), iOS players can expect the BGMI launch in a few days.

Earlier, too, Kronten had dropped hints about the iOS release. In this July 11th, 2021 stream, Kronten (at 2:35) said that players could expect BGMI on iOS within a week.

Since Kronten Gaming has dropped two similar hints without specifying a date, it can be speculated that the game may soon be released on iOS.

Considering that the 1.5 update has already made its way to several Android devices and season C1S1 is about to start, iOS users can hope to be a part of it.

Meanwhile, Android users can get the new BGMI update directly from the Play Store when it's available for their devices. Alternatively, players can opt to download APK and OBB files.

