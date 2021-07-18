PUBG Mobile vs BGMI: 5 major differences between the games as of version 1.5

PUBG Mobile and BGMI recently received their 1.5 updates that rolled out the Tesla collaboration. Both Battle Royale titles underwent significant changes, and gamers had a gala time exploring the newly added aspects.

Krafton's collaboration with Tesla rolls out the Ignition mode in both titles. The new mode features several new features, including Tesla Y series vehicles, the Tesla Giga factory, Hyperloop transportation, and new weapons.

Certainly, there are similarities between PUBG Mobile and BGMI. However, there are considerable differences as well, as of version 1.5.

BGMI still differs from PUBG Mobile in five major aspects

1) Release date of 1.5 APK

The major difference that came out following the 1.5 update was regarding the release date.

The update for PUBG Mobile was rolled out on July 9th, while the same update for BGMI arrived a few days later, on July 13th. The former's gamers got the opportunity to experience the changes a few days earlier.

2) Finishes vs Kills

Both PUBG Mobile and BGMI require gamers to eliminate others to be the last man/team standing. However, there is a subtle difference between the two in terms of display of elimination.

In PUBG Mobile, users are shown that someone has been killed. BGMI completely avoids the phrase killed and anything relatively associated with it. Instead, gamers are shown the word "Finished."

3) K/D vs F/D

PUBG Mobile and BGMI still use the old system to show the ratio of gamers.

However, since the phrases are different, PUBG Mobile gamers get to see K/D while BGMI gamers are shown F/D.

4) Hit effect

To comply with the Government policies, BGMI had to undergo major changes. These tweaks are evident in the game and separate it from PUBG Mobile.

Most of these changes have been implemented to make the game child-friendly. One edited aspect is the hit effect.

For PUBG Mobile, gamers can set the hit effect to a reddish color that imitates the blood coming out of enemies. This option is not there in BGMI, as they can choose between two shades of green and a shade of yellow.

5) Damage effect

Similar changes are evident in the damage effects as well.

PUBG Mobile has the option to apply the crimson damage effect. BGMI users only have two options, green and yellow, to demonstrate this visual.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer