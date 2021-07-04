Regaltos' BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, tier, and more revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has officially launched after a long wait, and it has received an insane response from both the community and influencers. Parv Singh, popularly known as Regaltos, is a renowned esports athlete and content creator who regularly streams and makes videos around the game.

His channel has crossed the massive mark of 2.04 million subscribers, which showcases his popularity on the platform.

Regaltos’ Battlegrounds Mobile India ID (BGMI) and stats

His BGMI ID is 593193849.

Stats of Regaltos

Stats of Regaltos in BGMI

Regaltos has only played squad matches in BGMI as of now. In the 121 games that he played, the esports athlete has stood victorious in 21, retaining a win percentage of 17.4%. He also has a top 10 rate of 60.3%.

He has a total of 628 finishes, having an F/D ratio of 5.19 with an average damage of 765.1 per match. There are 131 headshots for a headshot percentage of 20.9%.

Tier overview

Tier overview of Regaltos

Regaltos is placed in Diamond II in squad mode, while he’s ranked Silver V in solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Regaltos’ YouTube channel dates back to January 2018, and he has gradually grown over three and a half years. Earlier, he created content related to Mini Militia but later switched.

(Image via Social Blade)

In the period of the last 30 days, Regaltos has gained around 150 thousand subscribers and 21.861 million views. This link will take the fans to his channel.

His social media handles

Given below are the links to Regaltos’ social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

