BGMI might be banned in India again after cybersecurity division recommendation: Report

BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India might be banned in India soon, following a reported recommendation from the country's cybersecurity division. The popular game has been in the hot waters since its launch and was initially banned in June 2021. While the game was unbanned in May of last year, it seems that it may have been short-lived.

According to a report by News 18, the Union government's cybersecurity division has "recommended the app be discontinued". According to the senior official from the agency, several crimes related to the game such as a foreign national infiltrating India to meet her partner, whom she met on the platform, have alerted the authorities.

The sources further suggested that data collection through BGMI is also a point of concern and could potentially compromise the country's security, leading to cyber attacks. While the game's servers are based in the US, the agency "wants to be sure that there is no movement of data to other servers situated elsewhere."

It should be noted, that PUBG Mobile was initially banned for cyber security concerns, leading to the creation of BGMI, which subsequently was banned in 2021 for data sharing violation.

When the game was initially unbanned back in May 2023, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared that the BGMI unban is a three-month trial approval period, during which the ministry will "keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, addiction, etc" before a final decision is reached.

If the recent reports are to be believed, then BGMI's fate may be decided in the next few weeks.