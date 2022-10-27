Scout's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile have been responsible for the sudden popularity of various esports influencers in India, and Tanmay "Scout" Singh is a prime example of this fact. His swift rise to fame occurred when he became a PUBG Mobile content creator and esports athlete. This was followed by exceptional performances at various tournaments, alongside a successful career as a YouTube streamer.

Tanmay, popularly known as "Sc0utOP", is respected by his fans and supporters due to his aggressive playstyle and great aim. As a BGMI pro gamer, Scout generally played the role of assaulter or flanker. Furthermore, being a skilled sniper makes him a valuable asset to any squad. His skills have translated into successful performances at various tournaments like PEC and PMWL.

Scout's BGMI User ID, seasonal stats, YouTube income, and more (October 2022)

Tanmay "Scout" Singh's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Being a popular name amongst Battlegrounds Mobile India players, many may be interested in looking at Scout's ID and checking out his stats. One can readily find Scout's profile, seasonal stats, career results, and more using the "Add Friend" feature. Given below are Scout's user ID and IGN in BGMI:

Scout's UID: 5144286984

5144286984 Scout's IGN: BainganHilao

Scout's in-game stats

Looking at Scout's stats in the ongoing season (Image via Krafton)

Ever since the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Tanmay hasn't played many matches. During the current season, Scout has played only five matches in the TPP Squad ranked and is yet to win a single game. His seasonal F/D ratio is 3.75, with only 16 finishes. His low F/D ratio is a result of the small sample size of five games.

Interested readers can find Scout's seasonal stats, which are quite remarkable, below:

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Scout (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 81

Wins: 13

Top 10: 51

Finishes: 387

F/D Ratio: 4.78

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Scout (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 209

Wins: 66

Top 10: 164

Finishes: 1110

F/D Ratio: 5.31

C2S5

(TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Scout (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 227

Wins: 44

Top 10: 121

Finishes: 1188

F/D Ratio: 5.23

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Scout in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 6878

Wins: 1552

Top 10: 3792

Finishes: 35778

F/D Ratio: 5.20

YouTube earnings

Tanmay "Scout" Singh's YouTube channels (Image via YouTube)

As mentioned before, Tanmay isn't just a regular esports athlete as he also streams other games on his YouTube channel. His main YouTube channel is known as "sc0ut," where Tanmay often conducts livestreams to interact with his fans while playing different titles, including BGMI. Besides streaming video games, Scout also uploads vlogs from time to time.

As of October 27, 2022, Scout's primary channel boasts around 4.56 million subscribers and has over 551.47 million aggregate views with a total of 882 videos. According to Social Blade, Tanmay's channel has seen a 4.7% rise in views over the last 30 days, while his subscriber count has increased by 40K in that same period.

The American website has also estimated his income from YouTube in the last 30 days to be somewhere between $1.3K to $20.8K.

