The Battlegrounds Mobile India opens a whole new avenue for the nation’s Esports community to grow”: Chetan “Kronten Gaming” Chandgude, content creator at Trinity Gaming

Expectations are quite high with Battlegrounds Mobile India and the type of Esports ecosystem it hopes to incubate.

It has only been two days since Krafton’s “India-exclusive” title had its official launch, and the game so far is looking incredibly promising, with the community singing praises on how well it has translated itself to fit the demographics.

Esports athletes and content creators feel that Battlegrounds Mobile India will most definitely be creating a significant boom in the scene in the coming months.

Chetan “Kronten Gaming” Chandgude of Trinity Gaming has been one of the many content creators who have been vocal about some of the things that the community can expect from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In an exclusive conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Kronten explains what Battlegrounds Mobile India means for the Indian mobile Esports scene and how it can help the industry grow.

Trinity Gaming’s Kronten on Battlegrounds Mobile India

There was a lot of doubt and speculation among the community about how well Battlegrounds Mobile India was going to turn out.

Now with the title finally going live, much of the doubt has been cleared and Kronten himself has talked about how excited he is about the game.

"Battlegrounds Mobile India has successfully overcome all the odds & launched its official version on Google Play Store and I honestly could not contain my excitement. I hope this will create a ripple effect in bringing in more exclusive games specially customized for Indian consumers. It promises to offer a fresh mobile gaming experience and I hope it further elevates the standard of esports in India.”

“The coming of BGMI opens a whole new avenue for the Indian esports community to dwell upon and take advantage of the game by creating content, hosting tournaments, collaborating with brands, engaging with their followers, and so on. The real-time virtual setup is seamless and is successfully offering the same level of excitement as before. The characters and map designs are interesting as they are taken through the customized theme of the game.”

“The Indian esports industry needs to be constantly introduced with similar games that will only support the esports ecosystem to thrive and involve more players. The biggest plus point of esports is its inclusive nature, it doesn't demand any criteria and gives equal chance to everyone."

