Top 3 tips to survive the final blue circle in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has seen immense growth since its release last July. Realistic gameplay and advanced graphics of the exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile have attracted lots of players to the game.

Being a battle royale title, BGMI is all about eliminating opponents and surviving till the end. After intervals every few minutes, the game restricts the playing area and makes it smaller. This is known as Safe Zone or Blue Zone. Players outside the Blue Zone suffer increasing amounts of damage and hence it is important for them to be inside the zone at all times.

In the final circle, there is no room for error. In this article, players will get some tips that they can use for a better performance in the Blue Zone.

Top 3 techniques that players can use to increase the chances of survival in BGMI's final circle

Final circle in BGMI demands the most strategic approach in the game. Players usually find themselves in tricky and chaotic situations. However, the following tips will help them perform better in the final Blue Zone.

3) Try to capture an area that provides adequate protection

In the final circle, players hardly have any protected area. In most cases, they have to find suitable areas and use lots of cover. Ridges, borders, trees and other such objects can be helpful for providing protection in the final circle. Players need to capture such areas first.

If there are no such areas to capture, players can take cover behind the vehicles as well. In doing so, they will get an extra advantage in the skirmish.

2) Use utilities properly

Players should use as much utilities as they can in the final circle. They should first try to block the vision of the opponents by using smoke grenades, and then clear the areas by using frag grenades and molotovs. Perfect utility usage in the final circle will enhance the chances of winning the game by a good amount.

1) Less movement is essential

Players need to be conscious about their movement in the final circle. Less movement in the final circle will be appropriate as it will minimize the chances of enemies finding out about their location.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can be lie prone in the final circle and can remove their backpacks and costumes to hide in the bushes as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan