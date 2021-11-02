Top 5 BGMI tips to master the FAMAS gun easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has always been one of the most played battle royale games in the country. Since its release in 2021, it has garnered a lot of attention and popularity.

Being a battle royale title, the game centers around the idea of eliminating all other enemy players and surviving for as long as possible. The unique combination of gunplay and survival skills makes the game entertaining and interesting.

BGMI has a unique set of weapons and the FAMAS is one of them. In this article, players will get to know of some tips to use the FAMAS with maximum potential.

Tips to follow while using the FAMAS in BGMI

The FAMAS is an assault rifle that is only available on the Livik map and uses 5.56mm ammunition. However, players sometimes face difficulties when using this gun in a match. By following the steps below, players can do much more with a FAMAS.

Correct Attachments

Players need to choose good attachments to properly use this gun. Here is the list of suggested attachments for the FAMAS in BGMI.

Muzzle: Compensator

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Mag

The compensator will help players to control recoil and the extended magazine will allow the player to have more ammo at their disposal in vital fights.

Choose firing mode accordingly

The FAMAS has three types of firing modes: Auto, Burst, and Single. For long range targets, players should use the Single firing mode, whereas for medium and short range targets, players should go with Burst and Auto mode respectively.

Choose fighting range

The gun is more useful for fighting at close to medium range. The FAMAS has a fighting range of just 350 meters. When using the FAMAS for a gunfight in BGMI, players need to keep its lower range in mind.

Choose correct scopes

The gun can be utilized best by attaching the perfect scope on it. The gun is most useful in the close range, so players should attach Red Dot, Holographic, or 2X scopes.

Have good aim

It's very important for players to have good aim while using this particular gun and should try to hit as many headshots as possible in a fight.

These are some of the tips that BGMI players can follow to help them use the FAMAS with maximum prowess.

Edited by Atul S