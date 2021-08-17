Top 5 tips to rank up faster and reach Ace tier in BGMI

Reaching the Ace tier in BGMI is one of the many accolades gamers wish to achieve. However, the process is quite tedious as they need to rake up quite a high amount of points to reach that level.

Players who have just begun their journey in BGMI will find it extremely difficult to rank up faster and reach the coveted Ace tier. Those who have been around the Battle Royale circuit for a while have often missed this level.

BGMI: Simple steps to reach the Ace tier in the game

1) Avoid hot-drops

The point distribution in BGMI is done in such a manner that gamers get points for eliminating opponents as well as by surviving the shrinking safe zone.

There are several POIs in BGMI maps that most gamers favor. These points see intense action, and survival is quite tricky. Hence, users should abstain from dropping off at these locations, instead landing safely and surviving for a longer duration in matches.

2) Safely look for more kills

As mentioned above, getting a higher number of kills in BGMI accrues more points for the gamer. After landing at any POI, they should grab decent loot and embark upon the journey to be the last man/team standing.

Players should maintain good surveillance around their periphery and watch out for enemies to eliminate. For beginners, it is advisable to get used to the controls first and then engage in intense duels.

3) Get the best weapon combination

Since elimination is the key to raking up massive amounts of points, gamers should emphasize picking up the best weapon set. BGMI offers a variety of weapons, each of which performs some unique actions.

They should get used to every kind of firearm and have a preference set up. Players can enter the Training Mode and try out the various weapons before jumping onto the island for some real action.

4) Watch the streams of popular streamers

The Indian gaming industry has seen a significant boom of late. The gaming scenario has undergone massive changes, and several streamers have made their mark on the gaming sector, even globally.

These professional streamers broadcast their gaming videos on popular sites such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Gamers who aspire to hit the Ace tier in BGMI can view these videos to understand how to deal with situations.

At the end of the day, strategy plays a significant role in determining the result of a match. Users can get a fair idea of these strategies by streaming the clips of professional gamers.

5) Play the game regularly

Perseverance is the key to success. Gamers shouldn't be discouraged just because they are not achieving success right after entering the game.

It takes time to get used to BGMI, and they should play the game regularly to enhance their skills.

Note: The content of this article is subjective and solely reflects the author's perspective.

Edited by Ravi Iyer