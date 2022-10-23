Unq Gamer's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Over the past few years, mobile BR games like BGMI (PUBG Mobile) and Garena Free Fire have amassed staggering fan-following in countries like India. The massive active playerbase further contributed to the careers of many content creators like Total Gaming, Mortal, Dynamo, A_S Gaming, and many more.

Unq Gamer is one of the names that has cashed in on the massive popularity of PUBG Mobile and BGMI among Indian fans. Having started in 2019, Unq Gamer, aka Raju, has crossed the mark of a million subscribers on his primary channel, while his second channel Unq Gaming is sitting at 789K.

Unq Gamer's BGMI ID, in-game name, seasonal stats, and YouTube income (October 2022)

Raju, aka Unq Gamer's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Fans usually remain interested in looking at the in-game stats of the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India creators. One can view Unq Gamer's seasonal stats and career results using his UID and IGN, which are given here:

Unq Gamer's UID - 55597717526

Unq Gamer's in-game name - DEhradunPunju

Fans can use the in-game 'Add Friend' feature to find the account of Unq Gamer in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In-game seasonal stats

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been unavailable from the virtual application stores for almost three months now, but the game servers are still active. Therefore, Raju, aka Unq Gamer, has continued to play to date.

Here are the in-game stats of Unq Gamer during the current and previous seasons:

Current Season (C3S7 renewed)

Current Season stats for Raju, aka Unq Gamer (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 246

Wins: 57

Top 10: 194

Finishes: 574

F/D Ratio: 2.33

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Raju, aka Unq Gamer (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 489

Wins: 126

Top 10: 369

Finishes: 1172

F/D Ratio: 2.40

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Raju, aka Unq Gamer (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 601

Wins: 171

Top 10: 413

Finishes: 1544

F/D Ratio: 2.57

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Raju, aka Unq Gamer (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 180

Wins: 48

Top 10: 143

Finishes: 401

F/D Ratio: 2.23

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Raju, aka Unq Gamer, in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 1643

Wins: 479

Top 10: 1234

Finishes: 4159

F/D Ratio: 2.53

The relatively low number of career matches is due to Unq Gamer's account suspensions in the past.

YouTube earnings for Unq Gamer

Unq Gamers' YouTube channels (Image via Google)

As mentioned, the popular BGMI/PUBG Mobile streamer handles two YouTube channels: Unq Gamer and Unq Gaming. Interestingly, both channels have seen a decline in aggregate views as of October 2022, while the growth in subscribers has also been quite low.

The decline in growth might be a direct result of the BGMI ban in the country. However, the creator has continued uploading videos throughout October 2022. According to Social Blade, Unq Gamer's monthly earnings are estimated to be between $2.4K and $37.9K.

Unq Gaming, on the other hand, has an estimated income between $844 and $13.5K.

