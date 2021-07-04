Using BGMI 90FPS configuration files to tweak game data may lead to a ban, according to official rules

BGMI (also called Battlegrounds Mobile India) was officially launched on July 2, 2021. After a long wait, a few controversies, and a lot of buzz, BGMI hit the Play Store and Android users were overjoyed.

As a lot of fans made their way to Erangel, some players pointed out the absence of 90FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India. For smoother gameplay and easier controls, players often go for 90 Frames Per Seconds mode.

However, tinkering with the in-built 60FPS mode with GFX tools can result in a permanent ban. Take a look at what the official Krafton support page has to say about it.

What the official BGMI rules say

Reasons why BGMI players can be banned. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India official site, Krafton Support Page)

As can be seen in the picture above, a player can be barred from BGMI for several reasons. The BGMI anti-cheating system can detect modified files and ban that player's account.

Statements two and three clearly mention that any access through third-party apps that change files or make any illegal changes to the game files will result in a ban.

What is a GFX tool?

This is third-party software that alters game files. This enables the player to adjust or tweak the settings as per their requirements. As a result, the game might be smoother for those players but it does not really give them any competitive edge.

However, as the official rules of BGMI go, it is illegal as the GFX tools are third-party applications that tinker with the game files. This goes against the terms that players accept when they install and sign into the game.

The GFX tools work in a fashion similar to other cheating tools. In addition to this, some GFX tools might not even work.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: “Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here, and I am sure that it will accelerate the growth of Esports and content creation in the nation”: Aditya “Dynamo Gaming” Sawant, content creator at Trinity Gaming

Edited by Srijan Sen