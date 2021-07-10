When is BGMI 1.5 update APK download link expected to release for Indian players?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can follow suit of the global version by releasing a 1.5 update, since Tencent launched PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition on global servers yesterday. However, there is still no official word from Krafton regarding the release of the BGMI 1.5 update.

Krafton's official website has revealed the changes for the upcoming Royale Pass season, hinting at an update cryptically. After the culmination of RP season 19 on July 12th, BGMI fans can expect significant changes in the game's seasonal cycle and other Royale Pass features.

BGMI 1.5 update: New RP systems, seasonal cycle, rankings, and more

The current Royale Pass Season of BGMI will end on July 13 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can expect Krafton to push the new BGMI update before RP Season 20's arrival to synchronize it with PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition. So, the expected launch of the BGMI 1.5 update might happen before July 14th.

Krafton has hinted at significant changes to the Royale Pass and Ranking Season ahead of its release. Here's the list of official changes that are happening in BGMI after the 1.5 version update:

Ranking Season changes

The new Ranking Season will release on July 14th, 2021, at 7:30 AM, and it will bring the new cycle system. From the new season onwards, ranking systems will operate over a cycle, and each cycle will last for three seasons. Gamers can earn additional rewards by reaching specific tiers in a cycle consecutively.

Royale Pass Changes

After the end of RP Season 19, a new system will be applied for Royale Pass, in which each RP season will last for a month. The new RP Season will be called RP month and denoted as RP M1 followed by RP M2 and so on. Season 19 ends on July 13th, 2021, at 5:30 AM, and RP M1 will begin on July 14th at 7:30 AM.

Apart from the release of new seasons, Gamers can expect the arrival of tons of new features from the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update to BGMI.

