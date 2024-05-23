Why was BGMI 3.2 update delayed? Potential release date discussed

BGMI 3.2 update was supposed to be available on May 22, 2024, but it got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The online multiplayer battle royale game is currently hosting the Skyhigh Spectacle game mode, and while it is an action-packed event, people want something new. And since the Mecha Fusion mode was teased and released in PUBG Mobile, players eagerly anticipate the BGMI 3.2 update.

People were speculating that the update would be released on May 22 but we were disappointed. This article will speculate why the BGMI 3.2 update got delayed and when it could be released.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

Why was the BGMI 3.2 update delayed?

PUBG Mobile currently has the Mecha Fusion mode (Image via Krafton)

Whenever BGMI updates get delayed, people fear another impending ban from the Indian government. It is customary for updates to get postponed if Krafton does not get permission to release new updates in the game.

So, one might wonder if the game will get banned again. As of writing this article, there is no need for players to worry about BGMI being taken away. As far as we know, the update was most likely delayed because of ongoing BGIS matches.

Esports is a massive faction of Battlegrounds Mobile India and professional players expect to play these high-octane competitive games with flawless gameplay experience. Since new updates often bring several bugs and glitches, Krafton may have deliberately delayed the BGMI 3.2 update for ongoing esports matches.

When will the BGMI 3.2 update be released?

There has not been an official announcement as of now. However, the 3.2 update might be released on May 24, 2024. This is our speculation and based on one observation we made in the game: the Event shop available in the Mythic Forge section has been closed.

This is usually done before a new update in the game. The Mythic Forge items get refreshed, and we get to see a new update after the Event shop gets closed temporarily. So, if all goes well, the 3.2 update might be dropped on May 24.

It might get delayed further if Krafton prioritizes the esports matches. BGIS gathers a lot of revenue for the company, and players have a lot on the line.