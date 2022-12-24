2022 Mr. Olympia winners earn over $1.5 million in prizes: Payouts explored

Joe Weider's Mr. Olympia competition has ended, and several surprises have come along the way. Whether it be Big Ramy's upsetting defeat or Chris Bumstead's charming win, all the winners received their sum of prize money. But it was Hadi Choopan who took home the biggest reward.

Hadi Choopan won the 58th edition of Joe Weider's Mr. Olympia competition in 2022, taking home a $400,000 cheque as the new winner. Ten other winners from different divisions were crowned throughout the two days of the competition, and each one received a sizable award.

Shaun Clarida, a two-time Olympia 212 champion, retained the championship he had previously lost and took home $50,000.

Division-wise Mr. Olympia prize money distribution

The 2022 Mr. Olympia winner received a heft sum of $1.5 million in total. Mr. Olympia Men's Open Category received the largest prize.

Mr. Olympia 2022 Open Category Prize Money

Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, and Nick Walker were in a tight three-person battle in the finals. Although many thought Lunsford's performance was among the most startling of the year, in the end, he could not match Choopan's fitness and attention to detail.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Hadi Choopan $400,000 Second Position Derek Lunsford $150,000 Third Position Nick Walker $100,000 Fourth Position Brandon Curry $40,000 Fifth Position Big Ramy $35,000

212 Mr. Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Shaun Clarida, a former Olympia 212 champion from 2020, appeared at his best. He crushed the competition and virtually eliminated any possibility of skepticism.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Shaun Clarida $50,000 Second Position Angel Calderon Frias $20,000 Third Position Kamal Elgargni $10,000 Fourth Position Ahmad Ashkanani $6,000 Fifth Position Oly Kryvyi $4,000

Classic Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money

While Ramon Rocha Queiroz of Brazil was pushed at times during the competition, Chris Bumstead prevailed for the most part. However, it was difficult to overlook the density and complexity of 'Cbum's' body.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Chris Bumstead $50,000 Second Position Ramon Rocha Querioz $20,000 Third Position Urs Kalecinski $10,000 Fourth Position Breon Ansley $6,000 Fifth Position Mike Sommerfeld $4,000

Men's Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money

One of the great surprises of the evening was the result. Many spectators thought three-time Men's Physique Olympian Brandon Hendrickson would successfully defend his championship. However, the former champion was solely defeated by Erin Banks' meticulous and muscular back.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Erin Banks $50,000 Second Position Brandon Hendrickson $20,000 Third Position Diogo Montenegro $10,000 Fourth Position Charjo Grant $6,000 Fifth Position Edvan Palmeira $4,000

Ms. Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Andrea Shaw presented another stunning body while dealing with Angela Yeo's little opposition. Throughout the finals, Shaw solidified her position as the undisputed champion, nevertheless.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Andrea Shaw $50,000 Second Position Jennifer Dorie $20,000 Third Position Helle Trevino $12,000 Fourth Position Margie Martin $7,000 Fifth Position Branka Njegovic $6,000

Figure Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Cydney Gillon performed flawlessly, much like Shaw. With one of her best appearances, she easily won her sixth Figure Olympia gold.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Cydney Gillon $50,000 Second Position Jessica Reyes Padilla $20,000 Third Position Lola Montez $12,000 Fourth Position Jossie Alarcon Becerra $7,000 Fifth Position Natalia Soltero $6,000

Women's Fitness Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Following a stunning solo act in which they appeared to be a shark, Missy Truscott and Jaclyn Baker competed for gold. Despite the tight race, Truscott won her second Fitness Olympia medal.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Missy Truscott $50,000 Second Position Jaclyn Baker $20,000 Third Position Ariel Khadr $12,000 Fourth Position Sara Kovach $7,000 Fifth Position Michelle Fredua-Mensah $6,000

Women's Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Many considered Sarah Villegas and Natalia Abraham Coelho the front-runners going into the finals. To many people's surprise, Coelho succeeded as a better-conditioned athlete.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Natalia Abraham Coelho $50,000 Second Position Sarah Villegas $20,000 Third Position Brooke Walker $12,000 Fourth Position Barbara Menage $7,000 Fifth Position Ivie Rhein $6,000

Bikini Olympia 2022 Prize Money

The Bikini title was exchanged at the Olympia, as is traditional in the sport. The 2021 champion, Jennifer Dorie, tried to defend her title, but she could not stop Maureen Blanquisco's advancement.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Maureen Blanquisco $50,000 Second Position Jennifer Dorie $20,000 Third Position Ashley Kaltwasser $12,000 Fourth Position Daraja Hill $7,000 Fifth Position Lauralie Chapados $6,000

Wellness Olympia 2022 Prize Money

Francielle Mattos was up against a formidable opponent in Isabelle Nunes. Mattos achieved a great height by winning numerous championships in the wellness division. She became the only athlete to hold multiple titles in history.

Standing Position Name Amount First Position Francielle Mattos $50,000 Second Position Isabelle Nunes $20,000 Third Position Angela Borges $12,000 Fourth Position Kassandra Gillis $7,000 Fifth Position Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana $6,000

2022 Men's Wheelchair Olympia Prize Money

Harold "King Kong" Kelley resumed his previous course of action. While a few of the rivals came forth with great performances, the weekend saw Kelley dominate. He won his sixth championship in the competition.

