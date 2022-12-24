2022 Mr. Olympia winners earn over $1.5 million in prizes: Payouts explored

Joe Weider's Mr. Olympia competition has ended, and several surprises have come along the way. Whether it be Big Ramy's upsetting defeat or Chris Bumstead's charming win, all the winners received their sum of prize money. But it was Hadi Choopan who took home the biggest reward.
Hadi Choopan won the 58th edition of Joe Weider's Mr. Olympia competition in 2022, taking home a $400,000 cheque as the new winner. Ten other winners from different divisions were crowned throughout the two days of the competition, and each one received a sizable award.
Shaun Clarida, a two-time Olympia 212 champion, retained the championship he had previously lost and took home $50,000.
Division-wise Mr. Olympia prize money distribution
The 2022 Mr. Olympia winner received a heft sum of $1.5 million in total. Mr. Olympia Men's Open Category received the largest prize.
Mr. Olympia 2022 Open Category Prize Money
Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, and Nick Walker were in a tight three-person battle in the finals. Although many thought Lunsford's performance was among the most startling of the year, in the end, he could not match Choopan's fitness and attention to detail.
212 Mr. Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Shaun Clarida, a former Olympia 212 champion from 2020, appeared at his best. He crushed the competition and virtually eliminated any possibility of skepticism.
Classic Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money
While Ramon Rocha Queiroz of Brazil was pushed at times during the competition, Chris Bumstead prevailed for the most part. However, it was difficult to overlook the density and complexity of 'Cbum's' body.
Men's Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money
One of the great surprises of the evening was the result. Many spectators thought three-time Men's Physique Olympian Brandon Hendrickson would successfully defend his championship. However, the former champion was solely defeated by Erin Banks' meticulous and muscular back.
Ms. Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Andrea Shaw presented another stunning body while dealing with Angela Yeo's little opposition. Throughout the finals, Shaw solidified her position as the undisputed champion, nevertheless.
Figure Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Cydney Gillon performed flawlessly, much like Shaw. With one of her best appearances, she easily won her sixth Figure Olympia gold.
Women's Fitness Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Following a stunning solo act in which they appeared to be a shark, Missy Truscott and Jaclyn Baker competed for gold. Despite the tight race, Truscott won her second Fitness Olympia medal.
Women's Physique Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Many considered Sarah Villegas and Natalia Abraham Coelho the front-runners going into the finals. To many people's surprise, Coelho succeeded as a better-conditioned athlete.
Bikini Olympia 2022 Prize Money
The Bikini title was exchanged at the Olympia, as is traditional in the sport. The 2021 champion, Jennifer Dorie, tried to defend her title, but she could not stop Maureen Blanquisco's advancement.
Wellness Olympia 2022 Prize Money
Francielle Mattos was up against a formidable opponent in Isabelle Nunes. Mattos achieved a great height by winning numerous championships in the wellness division. She became the only athlete to hold multiple titles in history.
2022 Men's Wheelchair Olympia Prize Money
Harold "King Kong" Kelley resumed his previous course of action. While a few of the rivals came forth with great performances, the weekend saw Kelley dominate. He won his sixth championship in the competition.