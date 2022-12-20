How much money did Chris Bumstead win at Mr. Olympia 2022?

Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead took home the victory during Mr. Olympia 2022. Despite facing a legion of talented individuals ready to claim the throne, Bumstead won again for his fourth consecutive victory. It has been an impressive run for the bodybuilder, to say the least.

It came down to Chris Bumstead and Ramon Rocha Queiroz as the final two competitors. There is a sizeable difference in prize money earned when it comes to first place versus second place.

Chris Bumstead was victorious (Image via Jed North)

Bumstead ended up winning and took home $50,000 in prize money. Here's how the entirety of the money was doled out:

Chris Bumstead, $50,000 Ramon Rocha Queiroz, $20,000 Urs Kalecinski, $10,000 Breon Ansley, $6,000 Mike Sommerfeld, $4,000

Chris Bumstead is quickly becoming a force to watch in the world of bodybuilding. The record for most Mr. Olympia victories is eight, held by Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney. The Canadian already has four victories in a row (and finished second two years in a row before that) at the age of 27.

At this pace, there is a very real chance that Bumstead contends to be the best, or at least the most decorated, bodybuilder in modern history.

There were several other aspects of the competition where prize money could be awarded, with some competitors ending up earning totals well over $100,000. However, Bumstead only took home the $50,000 for being named Mr. Olympia 2022.

Chris Bumstead received criticism before Mr. Olympia

Despite boasting one of the most impressive bodies in the world, the already successful Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead received criticism about his body prior to the competition.

In a YouTube video, the bodybuilder admitted that he had received a lot of criticism:

“Beautiful thing about today. Three people told me I look like I’m dying. That’s all I want to hear. Someone said you look good, and I was like f*** you tell me I look like I’m dying okay look like death. What I want to hear gotta get my face even more sunken in. I look like Skeletor, Red Skull, f***ing Captain America.”

This occurred in the days before the biggest bodybuilding event of the year. Bumstead used this as motivation and didn't even consider taking a break from working out before the competition:

“That’s it folks, it’s a wrap. On the final workout here in Florida. Job’s still not done, so I got a few workouts I’m probably gonna be training until Wednesday or so depending on my weight, depending on the weigh-ins all that s*** figure it out as we go but tomorrow we leave at 10 am, land around noon time change I’m gonna train a little bit later in the day."

Ultimately, that mindset paid off. The Canadian might have people who criticize his body or his workout habits, but it all paid off for Bumstead with a victory at Mr. Olympia.

Chris Bumstead is well on his way to being the most decorated bodybuilder ever and is easily going to go down in history. Criticism over what he looks like almost certainly pales in comparison to that.

