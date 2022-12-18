Mr. Olympia Classic Physique 2022 results: Winner, prize money, and more

Chris Bumstead won the 2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Championship. The 58th edition of the tournament took place from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas.

Bumstead, also known as Cbum, had been the fan favorite to win the championship, and he defended his title this year.

Chris faced stiff competition from two-time Arnold Classic winner Terence Ruffin, but nothing could stop him from clinching the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique medal, and he took home $50,000 in prize money.

Trailing behind him were Ramon Rocha Queiroz and Urs Kalecinski, who bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Mr. Olympia champion has returned to Las Vegas. It has been organized in Orlando, Florida, for the past two years due to the global pandemic.

Eleven events were scheduled in the women's and men's divisions for the 2022 edition of the tournament. Andrea Shaw won the Ms. Olympia title for the third time in a row, while Big Ramy competed to regain the Mr. Olympia title but lost to Hadi Choopan.

2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Results

Winner: Chris Bumstead

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Urs Kalecinski

Prize money: $10,000

Fourth Place: Breon Ansley

Prize money: $6,000

Fifth Place: Mike Sommerfeld

Prize money: $4,000

Sixth Place: Terrence Ruffin

Seventh Place: Fabian Mayr

Eighth Place: Wesley Vissers

Ninth Place: Alex Cambronero

Tenth Place: Michael Daboul

2022 Classic Physique Olympia winners so far

2016: Danny Hester

Venue: Las Vegas

2017: Breon Ansley

Venue: Las Vegas

2018: Breon Ansley

Venue: Las Vegas

2019: Chris Bumstead

Venue: Las Vegas

2020: Chris Bumstead

Venue: Florida

2021: Chris Bumstead

Venue: Florida

2022: Chris Bumstead

Venue: Las Vegas

Early and professional career of Chris Bumstead

Chris Bumstead is widely recognized by his nickname "Cbum." The Canadian IFBB professional bodybuilder was born on February 2, 1995, in Ottawa, Florida.

He was born and brought up in the capital of Canada and was involved in numerous sports during his school days. Bumstead started weightlifting and bodybuilding when he was 14. He worked on his legs and developed a good physique.

His sister's boyfriend, Iain Valliere, introduced him to bodybuilding competitions and coached him to learn more about bodybuilding. The two have since worked together before splitting up ahead of the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition.

Growing up, Chris Bumstead enjoyed bodybuilding as a hobby. He took it seriously when he met his sister's boyfriend, Iain, who quickly saw potential in him and trained him for the championships.

In 2014, Chris competed in his first tournament with his sister, Melissa Valliere, and they both won. The victory helped him realize his passion, and Chris became serious about bodybuilding.

Cbum made his debut in the bodybuilding championships at the age of 19, and by the time he was 21, he had won his first championship. Bumstead has won four IFBB tournaments and four Mr. Olympia Classic Physique championships. He finished second in two Mr. Olympia Classic physique championships before winning the first.

