How rich is Chris Bumstead? Net worth of the bodybuilder explored

Chris Bumstead is a Canadian bodybuilder who holds the current Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title. At 27, the Canadian professional bodybuilder has managed to become an iconic internet personality with a whopping 12 million followers on Instagram and 2.58 million followers on YouTube. He is considered by many to be the greatest Classic bodybuilder this generation has to offer.

With his influence spanning beyond bodybuilding, Bumstead certainly has various sources of income. Estimating from sources across the internet, Protein Teacher conducted an in-depth analysis of his earnings. According to them, his net worth is around $5-6 million, but it could be much higher.

Chris Bumstead's sources of income

Bumstead has been a staple in the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique since 2017. From the official prize money, he earned $8000 in 2017 and 2018 for finishing second. Bumstead has won the competition consecutively in the last three years. He earned $30,000 for each of his victories in 2019 and 2020. 2021 saw an increase in the prize money for the competition, and he won $50,000.

However, most of Bumstead's income comes from his other ventures. He is a successful YouTuber who posts videos showcasing his lifestyle, workout routines, tutorials, and motivational clips. Social Blade estimates his monthly income from the platform to be around $3,700-$58,600 per month.

Bumstead is a successful entrepreneur and owns a clothing line called 'cbum fitness' and a supplement brand called 'Raw Nutrition.' The clothing brand primarily sells athletic wear such as hoodies, tank tops, caps, gloves, and gym equipment.

The estimates from his business ventures are tough to predict, but they seem to be doing excellent based on the sales and the popularity of Bumstead's platforms.

The Canadian professional has received endorsements from popular supplement brands in the past. He was also sponsored by Gymshark, who are known to make big-money endorsements.

Cbum's life and career

Bumstead was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada's capital, and was involved in various sporting activities as a child. Cbum played popular sports such as football, basketball, and baseball.

He began his bodybuilding journey at the age of 14 when he hit the gym for weight training for the sports that he loved playing. His love for bodybuilding only increased from that point.

His love for bodybuilding increased exponentially when he met fellow Canadian lifter Iain Valliere, who saw his potential and coached him to his first professional competition in 2016 at the IFBB North American Championships. Bumstead won his first professional competition and started building an online presence.

In 2017, he won the IFBB Pittsburgh Pro and the Toronto Pro, competing in the Classic Physique event. The same year, he made his Mr. Olympia debut and finished second. In his second attempt, he cloned his 2017 performance. His first victory at the Classic event at Mr. Olympia came in 2018.

Having won the last three Mr. Olympia Classic Physique competitions, he goes into 2022 as the reigning champion. While there are many worthy opponents, CBum remains the favorite.

Will he stay the champ?

