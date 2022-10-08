Classic Physique Bodybuilding Champion Chris Bumstead Puts His Legs to the Test with Heavy Smith Machine Squats for Reps

Chris Bumstead, affectionately called "Cbum," looked well en route to maintain his 3-year Mr. Olympia reign while annihilating a leg workout in a recent Instagram post. Bumstead has won the Mr. Olympia Classic physique title three times so far, beginning with his 2019 victory over former champion Breon Ansley. In 2020 and 2021, he successfully defended his title against the likes of Terrence Ruffin, Urs Kalecinski, and Ramon Rocha Querioz.

Hailing from Ontario, the 6'1" 230 lb. Canadian will be looking to win his fourth consecutive title at the 2022 Olympia, which will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center during December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the Classic Physique getting saturated by top-notch athletes, Chris Bumstead acknowledged the increasing competition within the class. He stated that his main goal was to improve his legs, arms, and back in both conditioning and size.

Earlier in the year, Chris Bumstead had also revealed his bulking plan, training details, and steroid cycle. While acknowledging that bodybuilding is a "potentially very dangerous sport," he also encouraged people to do it as "safely and effective as possible."

“My ‘supplements’ have been very low this year. I’m trying not to say specific words because I don’t like talking about it because people take stuff and run with it, and copy it, and I don’t want that to be the point of it."

Without getting into the specifics, Chris also hinted that he is currently on a low-dose cycle, and that it helps preserve his health while making him look much better. This comes in the wake of multiple bodybuilding deaths in 2022, and more questions are being asked regarding effective dosage and the health consequences of mega-dose cycles.

“Again, this is the emphasis I want to put on a lot of things right now, number one: be healthy. Get blood work done and find a doctor that’s going to help you do stuff as properly and effective as you can so you’re not being stupid. Number two, as a bodybuilder, do the basics before anything. Make sure your training and eating is perfect before adding ‘supplements’ to the mix because it’s literally pointless. You don’t get the same out of that shit as you would from the training, and I’ve proven that to myself.”

Chris Bumstead is firmly against beginners hopping on steroid cycles without maximizing their natural potential, and advises them to get the most out of the three pillars of a good physique—diet, training and recovery.

Chris Bumstead Shows Off His Incredible Strength on Smith Machine Squats

In an Instagram post, the three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion displayed an intense session involving Smith Machine squats. With only 10 weeks left until the 2022 Olympia, Chris Bumstead will be looking to bring impeccable conditioning and fullness to the stage.

The post went viral, grabbing the attention of bodybuilding legends such as seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath and two-time Classic Physique Champion, Breon Ansley. While Phil Heath congratulated his determined mentality, Breon Ansley showed his willingness to go head-to-head against Bumstead at the 2022 Olympia.

Wearing a lifting belt and knee sleeves, Chris Bumstead cranked out eight reps during his top set on the Smith Machine, which was loaded with six plates on each side.

Earlier this week, Chris Bumstead also smashed an intense leg workout at the Bev Francis Gym in New York.

With the Classic Physique lineup growing more competitive day by day, Chris will be looking to display his best-ever package at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. With the weight cap for his height being 240 lb., Chris still has plenty of room to grow. Having speculated that he may retire in two years, Chris will be aiming for a five-time victory streak to reaffirm his position as one of the most popular bodybuilders ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far