Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Slays Leg Workout in Prep for 2022 Olympia

Chris Bumstead, popularly known as "CBum", looked determined to maintain his 3-year Mr. Olympia reign while smashing a leg workout at the iconic Bev Francis Gym in New York. Bumstead has won the Mr. Olympia Classic physique title three times so far, beginning with his 2019 victory over former champion Breon Ansley. In 2020 and 2021, he successfully defended his title against the likes of Terrence Ruffin, Urs Kalecinski, and Ramon Rocha Querioz.

Hailing from Ontario, the 6'1" 230 lb. Canadian is determined to win his fourth consecutive title at the 2022 Olympia that will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the Classic Physique getting saturated by top-notch athletes, Chris Bumstead acknowledged the increasing competition within the class. He stated that his main goal was to bulk up his legs, arms, and back while also improving his overall conditioning.

“Last year, I know back and arms were always the focus, but this past year I’ve put more emphasis on my legs and brought up my quads a little bit. I’m still bringing up my arms and back and perfecting the conditioning.”

With the weight cap for his height being 240 lbs., Chris still has room to grow. Having already shared with his fans previously that he may retire in two years, Chris will be aiming for a five-time victory streak.

Chris Bumstead, accompanied by his girlfriend and 2016 Mr. Olympia bikini champion Courtney King, traveled to the Bev Francis Gym for a hardcore leg workout. Known as the "East Coast Mecca", the Bev Francis Gym is considered the #1 hardcore gym in the USA, according to Flex Magazine.

Chris Bumstead Goes Through A Rigorous Leg Workout

Chris Bumstead was welcomed into the gym by IFBB head judge Steve Weinberger, and began his workout with a thorough lower body warmup. He performed a few sets each of Seated Leg Curls, Leg Extensions and Machine Hip Adductions. These exercises were done primarily to activate the muscles and ensure adequate blood flow before moving to heavier exercises.

Hack Squats

The first compound movement of the workout was hack squats. A much safer option than traditional squats, hack squats help to reduce stress on the spine and increase the range of motion. During the workout, he also had a candid conversation with former 212 Bodybuilding Champion, Flex Lewis.

Warming up with no weights, Chris gradually increased the weight as the workout progressed. Bumstead went heavy in his top set, loading nine plates on each side to push out nine reps. After performing a back-off set with seven plates, Chris Bumstead moved to the next portion of his workout.

Leg Press

Performing the leg press unilaterally to better isolate the muscles, Chris did a few heavy sets on the machine.

Leg Extensions

Leg Extensions are considered one of the best exercises for quadriceps development, and are safer for the knees when done with lower weight and higher repetitions. Chris Bumstead cranked out a few sets of leg extensions while focusing on the squeeze at the top.

Romanian Barbell Deadlift

This compound exercise aids in the development of muscles in the posterior chain, which includes hamstrings and glutes. A staple exercise in his routine, Chris went on to perform a few sets of Romanian deadlifts with two plates on each side - focusing on the stretch.

Sissy Squats

A popular old-school exercise, sissy squats have recently recovered their popularity. Apart from hypertrophy, sissy squats also aid in strengthening the knee joint, thereby reducing injuries.

After performing a few sets on the movement, Chris went on to do the last exercise for the day.

Chris ensured his legs were completely trained, isolating his hamstrings with a few brutal sets on the machine.

Conclusion

Overall, the exercises included,

Warmup

Seated Leg Curls

Leg Extensions

Hip Adduction Machine

Workout

Hack Squat

Unilateral Leg Press

Romanian Barbell Deadlift

Sissy Squats

Seated Leg Curls

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Chris Bumstead also shared details regarding his previous visits to the Bev Francis gym and his fascination with the high-end gym equipment accessible there.

