Leg Extension: Right Form, Mistakes and Which Muscles Do They Work

Leg extensions are a great way to target your quads during leg day. Leg extensions are commonly performed on a lever machine.

If you're a fitness fanatic, you've probably seen a variety of leg-training equipment in the gym, one of which appears simple enough. The machine can be found in nearly every type of training facility, from high school weight rooms to physical therapy clinics to big-box gyms — and it frequently has a line of people eager to use it.

You sit on a padded seat and use your legs to elevate a padded bar. The rectus femoris and vastus muscles at the front of the thigh are primarily targeted by this exercise. This exercise can be used as part of a strength training routine to improve lower body strength and muscular definition.

Lunges, squats, and deadlifts are examples of leg exercises that target the quadriceps. However, they do not isolate the quadriceps as well as the leg extension.

Right Form for Leg Extension

Leg extensions may be a good fit for your workout; it all depends on your objectives. You'll want to use the leg extension if you want to truly dial in on growing a set of legs to dazzle the world.

You've come to the right place if you want to learn how to do a leg extension. With this step-by-step guide, we'll show you how to do it precisely.

Step-by-step procedure:

· Place both legs under the pad as you sit on the machine.

· Ensure that you are holding onto the side bars and that your feet are pointing forwards to maintain stability and alignment during the activity.

· Extend your legs by utilizing only your quadriceps as you exhale until they are fully extended.

· The quadriceps should be the only muscle under stress and strain throughout this stage of the exercise; the rest of the body should be as motionless as possible.

· Hold for one second after completely extending the quadriceps and squeezing the working muscle.

· Lower the weight back to the starting position in a smooth movement as you inhale.

· Repeat for the desired number of repetitions once the legs are back in the beginning position.

Here's a video for you:

Common Mistakes While Doing Leg Extensions

There's no point in putting in long hours into an exercise only to execute it incorrectly. This can also put you at risk of injury or other long-term problems. Any activity that you do at the gym must be done correctly.

The following mistakes are highlighted so that you do not strain hurt yourself.

Heavy Lifting

Leg extensions rely on the torque created by moving the weight, so you don't have to load the machine to its maximum capacity to reap the benefits. If you use too much weight, your knee joint will be overworked with time.

A lot of reps

At a moderate load, do no more than two-three sets of 10-12 reps. On the leg extension machine, you don't need to do any high repetitions.

Don't Extend Yourself Too Far

Overextending the knee is another typical mistake that might raise the risk of injury when using this training machine. It's critical not to lock your knees when your legs are fully extended, as this will put strain on your knee joints.

Breathing!

It's critical to keep track of your breathing during this workout, as it is with any other. It may sound odd to bring it up, yet many individuals hold their breath while exercising.

Exhale as you stretch your legs and then inhale as you drop them back down during leg extensions.

Going Too Fast

If you do this exercise too quickly, you will lose muscular engagement and instead rely on momentum, so take your time and do it slowly and smoothly.

Creating stress at the knee joint

Proper form is essential for preventing, or at the very least minimizing, this. The pad should be placed right on top of the lower leg in the starting position of the quad extension, and the upper and lower legs should be at a 90-degree angle.

If the angle is less than 90 degrees, the knee will be positioned above the toes, causing unnecessary stress on the knee joint. Furthermore, anything higher than 90 will result in less effective quad contractions.

Muscles Targeted in Leg Extension

Leg extensions are a type of workout that focuses almost entirely on your quads.

Leg extension, or straightening of the knee, is controlled by your quadriceps, which are made up of four muscles (rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus intermedius, and vastus medialis). The vastus muscles arise from the femur, where the rectus femoris attaches to the hip; the rectus femoris also controls hip flexion.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

