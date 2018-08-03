Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Best Leg Exercises To Build Strong Legs

Malavika Kanoria
Top 5 / Top 10
241   //    03 Aug 2018, 14:33 IST

Have you ever wished to show off your perfectly sculpted and super strong legs to your gym buddies? Well, it is not really impossible to do that. All you need is a list of some effective leg exercises and a well-balanced diet to achieve this fitness goal. Again, your legs are a difficult area to train but all you need is a little dedication.

Before we dive into the leg workout, there are some points you must remember:

1.    Squats are important. Add weights and take it a step ahead. However, do not simply end your motion halfway. It is very important to complete the full movement if you want to see a positive difference.

2.    Indulge in High-Intensity Interval Training. This gives you a kick that you need before you start with your strength and weight training.

3.    Do not let your body get used to a particular workout routine. Even if it does get used to it, change the weights or exercises. Your body adapts to a particular workout and hence shocking your system is necessary.

4.    Do not overdo your leg days. You need not do these exercises every day. 2-3 days a week is extremely effective as your muscles will need some time to rejuvenate.

Let us get started with exercises to help you get super strong legs!

Exercise #1

Pistol Squats

This is an advanced level exercise and hence, you will take some time to get used to it. Go slow or else you might end up hurting yourself.

Also, read 6 Productive Leg Exercises - Leg Day Workout.


Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet shoulder width apart. Extend your arms in front of you.

Step 2: Raise one leg off the ground and balance yourself on the other one. You might need to hold on to a pole in the beginning.

Step 3: Lower your body to do a full squat by balancing yourself. You might have to use a chair in the beginning so as to build your leg strength.

Step 4: Get back up and repeat.

Do as many as you can and then switch sides.

Next up: Barbell Back Squat

Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Leg Workout Tips
