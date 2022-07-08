How to Use a Leg Abduction Machine? Tips, Correct Form and Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine

If you are looking to sculpt your glutes and thighs, look no further than a leg abduction machine, sometimes also referred to as a hip abduction machine.

Exercises performed on this machine help strengthen the abductor muscles that play a key role in core stability. Furthermore, having strong and toned abductor muscles can help you perform other exercises, such as deadlifts and squats, with ease. Abduction exercises also assist in building strong hips and glutes and reduces the probability of knee and hip pain.

However, to make the most out of the leg abduction machine and achieve the desired results, it's important to use it correctly. When used in the proper form, exercises done on this machine can improve muscle activation, reduce leg deformity, such as knee valgus, and decrease hip and knee pain.

How To Use Leg Abduction Machine Correctly?

When using this machine, start by sitting straight and tall and moving the footrests to the desired position.

Once you're in a comfortable position, keep your feet on the footrest, and add your desired weight. To target your glutes, make sure you push out far enough so that you feel the pressure in your hips and outer glutes. Doing that will help your lower body muscles grow and increase strength.

Once you are well versed and confident enough, try to increase the weight while doing reps to push and challenge yourself. Start with a lower weight so that you can perform exercises in the correct form, and gradually increase that once you’ve built up more endurance and strength.

Important Tips

Consider these tips when using a leg abduction machine.

Always sit straight with your back properly against the pad of the machine and your spine in a neutral position. You can adjust the back pad, if required.

You can change and experiment with your pelvis and foot position. Depending on the exercise and the build of your hips, you may either need an internal or external position to maximise the focus.

Ensure every movement is performed smoothly and in a controlled manner.

Do not allow your back to bend or arch, as that will put your abductor muscles under stretch, affecting the overall output.

Always keep your feet in line and aligned with your knees.

If you are uncomfortable with your position, try changing the position of your torso. You can lean forward, or simply push your back against the pad.

Exercises to Do Using Leg Abduction Machine

One of the best exercises you can perform on an abductor machine is hip abduction.

To perform a hip abduction exercise:

Start with loading the machine with a weight that is suitable for your fitness level. If you're a beginner, it's recommended you go for light weight so that you can perform the exercise in the correct form.

Stand beside the machine, and keep your leg to the farthest lever.

Sit comfortably on the seat, keeping your back flat against the back pad, and place your other leg on the remaining lever.

Lean back, and hold both handles with a firm grip, and move both your legs apart slowly as far as you can.

Do the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.

To make it more challenging, increase the weight, but keep the movement slow and controlled.

The major muscles used during a hip abduction are glutes, including the gluteus minimus, maximus and medius. All these muscles cover the largest muscle in your body - the butt. Additionally, this exercise also uses the tensor fasciae latae muscles located on the outside of the thighs connecting the hips.

The primary benefit of performing this exercise on a leg abduction machine is that it can help strengthen and tone your glutes and butt. Keeping these muscles strong and toned helps perform basic movements, such as lifting your body from a sitting position, coming out of a car, etc, easily.

Variations to Try

Apart from the aforementioned exercise, there are also a few variations that can be done on a leg abductor machine. While these variations allow you to do basic hip abduction exercises, you can perform them with different body positions, such as lying hip abduction and standing hip abduction.

Lying Hip Abduction

This variation requires you to lie back on the leg abduction machine while keeping your lower body in a seated position.

Standing Hip Abduction

Standing hip abduction requires you to stand while keeping one leg on the leg abduction machine and swinging it out to lift the lever.

Takeaway

When using a leg abduction machine, aim for at least three sets of 12 reps, and continue to increase your reps as you gain strength and confidence. However, do not forget to warm up and cool down before and after the exercise, and make sure to include a few gentle stretches to prevent muscle tightness.

