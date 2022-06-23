7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core like Phil Heath

Phillip Jerrod Heath, or Phil Heath, is a professional American IFFBB bodybuilder and is a famous name worldwide.

A seven-time Mr Olympia (2011 to 2017), Heath primarily trains using high-volume bodybuilding workouts. He prefers different exercises for his body parts, which is the reason for his pumped-up muscles and strong core. Using his training methods could help build your muscles while maintaining an aesthetic appearance.

For building muscles like Heath, you don’t really need different gym tools; you can carve your body pretty well with just one piece of equipment - a dumbbell. By adding dumbbells to your core training, you’ll be giving your body the workout it needs to grow.

Here are some of the best dumbbell exercises to get a core like Phil Heath's:

1) V-Sit

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie straight on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands above your head.

Bring your feet and arms up at the same time in a way that your body forms a V-shape.

Lower your arms and feet carefully down and back, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

2) Lean and drag

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a push-up position. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand with a neutral grip and your palms facing midline.

Keeping your body straight, slide the weight down towards your left leg. and return it to the initial position.

Slide it across your body so that it glides under your right arm. and return to the initial position.

Slide the weight diagonally and down towards the right ankle as you lift your hips, and again return to the start.

Watch this video for reference:

3) Burpees

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand holding a dumbbell, with one end in each hand.

Lower your body into a squat, with your back straight. Put the weight on the floor, and kick your legs back into a push-up position.

Perform a push-up; hold the weight again, and jump back towards your hands. Get into a low squat position, and stand up.

Watch this video for reference:

4) Oblique Twist

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie down on your back, with your left leg straight and right leg bent and flat on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and straighten your arms overhead.

Keeping your arms perfectly extended, perform a sit-up till your upper body is upright.

Rotate your core towards the right, keeping the weight in front of you.

Return the weight towards the centre, and lower your body back down to the initial position.

Switch sides, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

5) Kneeling woodchoppers

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by kneeling down on one knee.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and lift it behind you and then back down so that it reaches the side of your hip of the unsupported leg. That will complete one rep.

Repeat the move by switching legs.

Watch this video for reference:

6) Side plank with hip lift

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a side plank position.

Hold a dumbbell close to your hip muscles.

Holding the weight with a tight grip, lower your hips towards the floor slowly.

As soon as you reach the ground, push your hips back up.

Make sure to use your core to do this exercise, and do not use your legs.

Switch sides, and repeat.

Watch this video for reference:

7) Squat to overhead press

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight and upright.

Hold two dumbbells, with your palms facing inward. Keep the weight in toward your chest.

Lower your body into a squat, and stand up straight.

Simultaneously, straighten your arms overhead by keeping your palms away from your body.

Return to the initial position, and repeat the above steps.

Watch this video for reference:

Takeaway

Strong core muscles are one of the most essential parts of a strong and healthy body. Your core muscles help support your spine, promote posture and stabilise your body. Moreover, it also prevents lower back pain, increases flexibility and helps develop muscle mass.

If you want to achieve strong and well-built core muscles like Phil Heath, incorporate the above-mentioned exercises into your fitness routine. As you master these exercises and progress, build your strength by increasing weight and performing the workouts with more intensity.

Just remember to follow the correct form, and use the weights safely. If you’ve had any recent injuries or surgeries, consult your doctor first before starting any of these exercises.

