7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core like Frank Zane

A three-time Mr Olympia, Frank Zane is one of the most famous athletes of all time. His sculpted abs and overall physique is considered one of the most astounding ones in the world of bodybuilding.

Having won numerous achievements, Frank Zane has won many bodybuilding titles and has also got introduced to the famous IFBB Hall of Fame. Zane also beat Arnold Schwarzenegger - a bodybuilding legend - to become a superstar himself.

Today, the ultimate goal of many fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders is to achieve Zane's body symmetry. While dumbbells were his go-to workout equipment; you can also use barbells to attain a strong core and chiselled body like Frank Zane.

Below, we outline seven of the best barbell exercises you can incorporate into your everyday exercise program,e to achieve a strong body like Zane:

1) Abs rollout

The barbell abs rollout is one of the most effective and challenging core exercises you can do. This exercise targets the rectus abdominis and the erector spinae.

To do it:

Begin by loading the barbell with weight plates on each side. Choose a weight you can handle easily and safely.

Kneel, and hold the bar at a shoulder-width distance.

Engage your core muscles, and keep your back straight.

Push the bar out till you get into a superman position.

Make sure to keep your arms straight throughout the movement, and do not bend your hips.

Tighten your core to pull the bar back toward your knees.

Repeat.

2) Barbell overhead walk

This is one exercise that not only targets your core but also works on your entire body. Moreover, you’ll also benefit from improved scapular stabilisation through this exercise.

Here's how it's done:

Hold a barbell, and take it overhead. Make sure to keep your arms straight.

Keep your core muscles tight and your scapular retracted. Do not bend your back too much.

Keeping your back straight and bar overhead, walk for a distance, and place the bar down when you begin to lose balance.

3) Landmine Rainbow

In this core strengthening exercise, the landmine allows you to use the bar as a lever to work on different variations of exercises as the bar turns and twists.

To do it:

Place one end of the bar in a landmine. If you don’t have one, put a folded-up towel in the corner, and place one end of the barbell on it.

Stand straight, facing the landmine at the other end. Hold the other end with extended arms.

As you grip the bar, twist it to one side without moving your shoulders or hips. Keep your hands as straight as possible.

Switch sides, and repeat the movement.

To make this exercise challenging, add weight plates at the barbell’s end.

4) Zercher Squat

A Zercher squat is a variation of squat that works your core like crazy. As you're carrying the barbell right in front of your body, your core gets targeted in new ways.

Here's how it's done:

Grip the bar in the crooks of both your elbows, and hold both your hands together by your chest.

Stand at a shoulder-width distance, and keep your toes slightly out.

Lower your body into a squat, and spread your knees.

Keep your body weight on your heels.

As soon as your hips get below parallel, push through your heels, and stand.

As you do that, keep your back flat and shoulders squeezed together.

5) Landmine twists

Landmine twists are one of the best exercises to help develop your oblique muscles. This barbell exercise allows you to work against the rotational forces to keep the stabilisation of your trunk intact.

For this exercise, you can either attach the bar to a landmine set-up, or put the end of the bar in the corner to keep it stable. To do this exercise:

Hold the end of a bar in front of you.

Keep your fingers interlocked, or put one hand higher than the other.

Make sure to grab the bar at your chest level or a bit higher.

Keeping your torso as tight as possible, draw the end of the bar down to your hip level.

Keep your arms straight, but make sure to keep your elbows bent.

Repeat the movement on the other side.

6) Barbell leg raise

This variation of the leg raise allows you to focus more on the lower abs muscles.

Here's how it's done:

Begin by lying on your back. Grab the barbell over your chest, just as you do in a bench press.

With your legs straight or bent, whatever makes you comfortable, lift them towards the bar, and lower them back.

Do not let your legs touch the floor.

Keep your core tight throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

7) Plank lateral rollout

The Plank lateral rollout is a challenging version of the basic plank exercise that requires you to keep your entire core muscle, including your erector spinae, to bear the weight of the barbell to the side and back.

To do this exercise:

Get into a push-up position, and hold the end of a bar with one hand.

Keeping your torso absolutely straight, roll the bar to the side by straightening your arm.

Roll the bar back in.

Repeat the movement by switching sides and alternating arms.

Bottom Line

Incorporating the aforementioned exercises into your fitness routine can help you achieve a strong core like Frank Zane. However, you need to be consistent and patient, and keep working hard. Moreover, if you have any health concerns, consult your doctor before starting these exercises.

