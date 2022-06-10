7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get Shredded Biceps Like Idris Elba

The 49-year-old English actor Idris Elba has been performing versatile roles for over a decade.

From starring in popular TV shows like Luther, The Wire and The Office, to giving award-winning performances in movies like Mandela: Walk to Freedom, Hobbs & Shaw and Suicide Squad, the versatile actor, musician and producer has excelled in multiple roles.

However, what’s remained consistent over the years is his chiselled physique and shredded biceps. Even at 49, he is fit and has proved that it's absolutely possible to get those sculpted arms when you are over 40.

So, do you want to know how to get those jacked arms just like Idris Elba? “Just pick up a barbell”.

This one piece of equipment will hit every muscle in your arms, and you’ll be seeing great results in no time.

Barbell exercises to get strong and brawny biceps

Here are a few such exercises:

1) Standing curls

How to do it?

Take a standing position with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Hold a barbell with an underhand grip, and keep your hands at a shoulder-width distance.

Maintain a tight core, and keep your head straight and chest up.

Flex your biceps, and curl the barbell from your hip level towards your chest. Make sure to keep your elbows on your sides throughout the exercise.

Hold for a few seconds, and return the bar to the floor.

Repeat.

2) Barbell reverse curl

How to do it?

Stand upright, and keep your feet at your shoulder distance.

Hold the barbell, with your underhand grip and keep your palms facing you.

Slowly curl the barbell up, and keep your wrist straight.

Lower the bar back down, returning to the initial position.

Make sure you don’t fully extend your arms after each rep.

3) Seated triceps extension

How to do it?

Sit straight on the edge of a flat bench. Keep your feet on the floor.

Hold the bar above your head, and keep your arms outstretched. Be sure to hold the bar in an overhand grip, and keep your palms facing away from you.

Keep your torso upright while bending at your elbows to lower the bar behind your head. Make sure to keep your elbows pointed forward.

Hold the bar for a minute at the bottom of the movement,"; straighten your arms, and return to the original position.

4) Barbell skull crusher

How to do it?

Lay straight on your back on a bench, with your feet on the ground.

Hold the bar just above your chest.

Lower the bar to your forehead, and keep your elbows tucked in as you do so. Make sure to keep a tight grip on the bar, as this is a dangerous move.

Once the bar reaches above your forehead, lower it behind your head slowly.

Hold the bar for a few seconds at this position, and return to the initial position.

5) Wrist curls

How to do it?

Sit on the edge of a bench.

Hold the bar with an underhand grip with your palms facing upwards, and keep your feet flat on the ground.

The bar should be just below your knees and your forearms pressed against your thighs.

Lift the bar by curling your wrists. Do not over-pressurise your wrists.

Hold the weight for a few seconds at the top movement.

Lower the bar back down to its initial position.

6) Reverse grip wrist curls

How to do it?

Sit on a flat bench with your feet on the ground. Keep your back straight and neck neutral.

Hold the barbell just across your knees, and keep your palms facing down. The bar should be just below your knees.

Lift the bar slowly by extending your arms; pause for a second, and return it to its original position.

7) Close grip bench press

How to do it?

Lie straight on a bench, and keep your shoulders pulled together underneath the barbell rack.

Hold the bar with a tight grip with your palms facing away. Make sure to grip the bar slightly narrow, with your hands above your shoulders.

Unrack the bar slowly, and lower the bar towards your chest.

Pause for a few seconds at the bottom of the movement.

Lift the bar again to the starting position.

Takeaway

Now that you know some killer barbell exercises to get stronger and bigger arms just like Idris Alba, it's time for you to grab one and start working out.

Incorporate these exercises into your upper-body workout session, and you’ll definitely be achieving bigger biceps in no time at all.

