"I've Decreased Everything and Look Much Better" - Chris Bumstead on His Current Training Cycle to Inspire Bodybuilders

Chris Bumstead has some word of advice for budding bodybuilders. Bumstead has secured the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title three times in a row and is gunning for a four-peat later this year.

However, over the years he has changed his training routine, and the one he’s following now is helping him look better and become stronger. Previously, CBum followed a routine that's typical among bodybuilders. It consisted of four to five compound movements during the prep. Even though that worked for him, over time, he realized it was important to change his routine.

As a result, Bumstead lowered the number of compound movements to 1-2, which has helped him look better.

“When I was young, I used to run a typical cycle that most bodybuilders would," says Bumstead. "Still very low amounts but a typical amount of compounds, four or five compounds throughout a prep. And now I’m down to one or two."

He continues:

"I’ve decreased everything and look much better because I’ve been more efficient. Older now, more muscle maturity, but I’ve also focused on all-year being on my diet, on my training, on my health, everything perfectly.”

One of the reasons Bumstead knows the new routine is working for him is because he has become healthier since he started it in 2018. Not only has he been able to feel fitter, considering he has an autoimmune disease, but it has also helped him secure Mr. Olympia titles with minimal supplements.

“I already have an autoimmune disease and the fact that each year I’ve gotten healthier with a health condition from 2018, is proof that it’s been working. I’ve also won three Olympias with minimal ‘supplements',” says Bumstead.

Chris Bumstead's Advice for Young Bodybuilders

There is no doubt that Bumstead’s routine is working for him. Moreover, he has become a household name in the bodybuilding industry and is pushing the sport forward with his impressive muscular physique.

He's well-aware that several young aspiring bodybuilders follow him and other established names in the industry. As someone who represents the sport wherever he goes, Bumstead has advice for young bodybuilders:

“I just want to really stress to anyone getting into bodybuilding: focus on the basics, and the consistency of food and training before absolutely anything because that’s all that matter. If you want to use ‘supplements’, wait until the last possible minute if you even want to do it because it can have life-lasting negative effects to your fertility, to your sex, your libido, to your hormones, skin, acne, everything.”

It’s important to understand that professional bodybuilders like Bumstead do not recommend their lifestyle, workout routine, or diet to anyone. As bodybuilders, their bodies are used to much more stress than someone just entering the fitness industry.

If you want to replicate Bumstead’s workout routine or diet, it’s better to turn down the intensity and ease into it slowly. Currently, Bumstead is preparing for Mr. Olympia 2022, which is scheduled for December 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far