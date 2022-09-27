“Bodybuilding is The Most Dangerous Sport in The World” - Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a famous Golden Era bodybuilder, was respected for his balanced proportions and aesthetic physique.

When the mass monsters began to dominate the Open class, Schwarzenegger issued a stern warning. He said that athletes were taking it too far and that the sport would kill them if they continued in the same vein.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia and bodybuilding legend is concerned about the health of today’s Open class bodybuilders.

Fans around the world flock to see the biggest and freakiest athletes compete on stage. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger believes competitors are putting their lives at risk by focusing too much on adding size instead of maintaining good health.

He said in an interview via Zoom:

"Bodybuilding is the most dangerous sport in the world."

Schwarzenegger recently expressed concern over the current state of bodybuilding, citing the deaths of fellow bodybuilders Cedric McMillan and Jerry Ward. The sport has undergone significant changes in recent years, with athletes taking things too far, according to Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Dark Side of Bodybuilding

In a recent interview, Schwarzenegger spoke of his concerns about modern-day bodybuilding.

He reckons the sport has become extreme, and bodybuilders should not take excessive amounts of drugs to increase their size. Last year, he went so far as to say that bodybuilding is the most dangerous sport in the world.

In the world of sports, there are numerous instances of dangerous and sometimes fatal injuries. Competitive bodybuilding is no exception.

In recent years, the push for bodybuilders to stop adding size has become prevalent. Joe Rogan — a popular podcast host with a focus on mixed martial arts — agrees that Golden Era bodybuilders like Schwarzenegger look better than today’s athletes.

With more and more aspiring bodybuilders diving into the sport, it begs the question whether Schwarzenegger is correct in his notion that the sport is becoming too dangerous.

Samir Bannout, three-time Mr. Olympia and former training partner of Schwarzenegger, recently said that athletes are taking too many steroids these days.

After Chris Bumstead revealed that he cycles only twice a year and still dominates contests, Bannout said that Arnold Schwarzenegger at his best only used two compounds. In Schwarzenegger's later years, the decorated Olympia champ said that he worked out 1.5 hours daily.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says that the most important part of his workout routine is consistency. He still appreciates many of the training methords he used during his bodybuilding career.

Bottom Line

Bodybuilding is a sport unlike any other, as it combines intense strength training, cardiovascular conditioning, flexibility, and endurance. Schwarzenegger embodies the very essence of the word. He has enjoyed a successful career as an actor, businessman, and politician after his bodybuilding days.

Bodybuilding is to be enjoyed by everyone but only in moderation. If you are looking for an easy way to get in shape or become more athletic, there's no better sport than bodybuilding.

It makes all other sports easier and improves your level of fitness. Bodybuilding is fun but becomes dangerous if done incorrectly

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far