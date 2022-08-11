Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead’s Diet and Workout Routine

Chris Bumstead, 27, is a Canadian IFBB professional bodybuilder, fitness model, social media celebrity, and one of the most elite bodybuilders in the world. Bumstead is the winner of the Mr Olympia Classic Physique, having won the event in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead began competing at the age of 19 and eventually achieved his IFBB Pro card at the age of 21. He documents many of his routines, training strategies, and diet plans on his social media accounts and gives a sneak peek of his life to fans and well-wishers.
Read on to learn about Chris Bumstead’s bodybuilding workout routine and diet.
Chris Bumstead's Workout Routine
Chris has a body to die for and his chiseled physique is the result of intense workouts that he never misses. He hits the gym 5 days a week and works on his entire body. Although his routine changes depending on his travel schedule and injuries, he generally works on his chest, back, quads, shoulders, and hamstrings once a week. Some of his go-to exercises include bent-over dumbbell rows, incline dumbbell presses, and squats.
Chris’s weekly workout plan
Monday: Back
For the back muscles, Chris prefers the following exercises:
- Bent-over rows
- Deadlifts
- Wide grip lat pull-downs or assisted pull-ups
- Machine rows
- Dumbbell rows
- Hyperextensions
- Straight arm pulldown
Tuesday: Biceps and chest
For biceps and chest, he prefers the following exercises:
- Smith machine bench press
- Incline dumbbell bench press
- Incline dumbbell fly
- Push-ups
- Cable fly
- Barbell curls
- Machine preacher curls
- Reverse barbell curls
- Hammer curls
Wednesday: Hamstrings and glutes
After working on the upper body for two days straight, Chris likes to train his glutes and hamstrings for leg muscle development.
For hamstrings and glutes, the bodybuilder likes to do the following exercises:
- Straight-legged deadlifts
- Reverse hack squat
- Lying leg curls
- Standing leg curls
- Single-legged glutes push down or kickbacks
Thursday: Shoulders and triceps
For shoulder muscles and triceps, Chris does the following exercises:
- Dumbbell shoulder press
- Dumbbell lateral raises
- Barbell front raises
- Machine lateral raises
- Single-arm cable
- Bench dips
- Upright rows
- EZ-bar skull crushers
- Rope face pulls
- Single-arm cable kickbacks
- Reverse grip barbell skull crushers
Friday: Quads
For quads, he prefers the following exercises:
- Squats
- Leg extensions
- Leg press
- Standing lunges
Saturdays and Sundays are rest and recovery days.
The off-days help him to relax his muscles and plan for the next week.
Alongside these strength training exercises, Chris also likes to do low-intensity cardio in the mornings. This includes a 30-minute walk on the stairmaster or treadmill, He also does 20 minutes on the bike.
Chris Bumstead’s diet: What does he eat in a day?
For Bumstead, his diet is just as important as workouts, or perhaps even more significant. And, just like his workout training, he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to eating healthy and clean.
Chris Bumstead typically eats 6 meals a day and aims to consume approximately 6,500 calories per day. He prefers to eat clean foods, such as potatoes, chicken, rice, and steak, and makes it a point to eat as much as his body needs. He also likes to add Ezekiel bread with almond butter to his rice meals and chicken.
Here’s what Chris’s diet looks like on any normal day:
Breakfast: 3 whole eggs, raw potatoes, 230 grams of egg whites and ketchup
Pre-workout meal: Spinach, rice, and chicken breast
Post-workout meal: Sweet potatoes, chicken breasts, and bananas as a snack
Meal 4: Chicken breast, stir-fried vegetables, and rice
Dinner: Sweet potatoes, avocadoes, and chicken breast
Meal 6: Salmon and rice
He also uses protein shakes to get the macros and his food options vary day to day. However, you can expect a lot of eggs, potatoes, salmon, rice, and chicken in his everyday meals. You’ll be surprised to know that Chris cooks most of his meals as he wants his off-season food to taste a bit more delicious.
Takeaway
As you can see, there are no special techniques or secrets to what Chris Bumstead follows in his training and diet. It is all about effort and consistency with which this bodybuilder works and has now achieved a physique that many dream of.