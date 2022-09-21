Chris Bumstead’s Insane Shoulder Workout and Prep for Olympia 2022

Chris Bumstead is a Canada-based professional bodybuilder who has competed in the Classic Physique division of the IFBB Pro League.

After finishing runner-up in the 2017 and 2018 editions, CBum beat reigning champion Breon Ansley to win the Classic Physique Olympia crown in 2019. He then went on to defend his title and won the Olympia in 2020 and 2021. Bumstead is now a three-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia champion.

After training hard and gaining the necessary muscle mass, Bumstead has started his preparations for the 2022 Olympia. He recently shared a video of his intense shoulder workout as part of his preparation training. The video was uploaded on CBum’s YouTube channel.

Chris Bumstead’s Shoulder Workout and Preparations for Olympia 2022

Watch Chris Bumstead’s shoulder workout prep for the 2022 Olympia here. Let’s look at CBum’s shoulder routine in detail:

Machine Lateral Raise

The 27-year-old IFBB pro bodybuilder starts his shoulder routine with a Machine Lateral raise. Machines force the muscles to stay under tension throughout the exercise and help bring hypertrophy more effectively.

CBum starts with this exercise to target his middle deltoid head. He performs a few good sets of this workout and quickly moves on to the next one.

Machine Incline Shoulder Press

Chris Bumstead next performs a machine incline shoulder press on a plate-loaded machine. He starts with a few warm-up sets with a single plate on either side and then performs the working sets with four plates on each side.

In the video, CBum is seen saying that he wanted to perform this exercise on a Smith machine. However, due to rush hour at the gym, he opted for the shoulder press machine.

Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Bumstead goes on to his next workout and performs dumbbell lateral raises with the standard pyramid training principle. He does the first few sets of this exercise with light weights and increases the weights for the subsequent sets while reducing his reps.

In the first set, Bumstead uses 20-pound dumbbells and does 20 reps. For the second set, he uses 30-pound dumbbells and performs 15 reps. For the third set, CBum uses 35-pound dumbbells and does 10 reps before using 40-pound dumbbells and performing to failure in his fourth set. After intensely training his shoulders during this exercise, Bumstead jumps on to his next workout.

Wide Grip Machine Shoulder Press

The next exercise Chris Bumstead does for his shoulders is the wide grip machine shoulder press, which helps him develop massive upper body strength. Practicing this exercise on a machine reduces chances of injury and strain, as the weights move in a fixed trajectory. He cranks a few sets of this exercise and then goes on to work on his anterior deltoids in his next workout.

Cable Front Raise with Rope Attachment

CBum next does the front raise on a cable machine using a rope attachment. This exercise targets the anterior deltoids. He performs a few sets of this workout and proceeds to the next one quickly.

Single Arm Cable Rear Delt Fly

With this isolation exercise, Bumstead works on his posterior delts. Practicing this move on a cable pulley set at shoulder level gives him a more natural moving pattern. The Canadian bodybuilder completes a total of four sets of this exercise before moving on to the final workout of his shoulder training.

Bent-over Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Bent-over dumbbell lateral raise is the final exercise in Chris Bumstead’s shoulder training. This exercise targets the posterior deltoids and activates several other muscles as well, including the trapezius, hamstrings, lower back and rhomboids.

The three-time Olympia champion performs a few good sets of this workout to wrap up his training.

Takeaway

Chris Bumstead is training rigorously to be on top at the 2022 Olympia scheduled for December. However, the competition is going to be tough, with Breon Ansley, Terrence Ruffin, Urs Kalecinski and Ramon Rocha Queiroz also to be on stage.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far