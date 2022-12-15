Mr. Olympia 2022: When and where to watch

Mr. Olympia 2022 is scheduled from Friday, December 16, to Saturday, December 17. The championship was incepted in 1965, and this would be the 58th edition of the tournament.
The event will be available for a live audience at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. However, you don't need to pack your bags and travel all the way to Las Vegas to watch this amazing competition, as this year, Mr. Olympia will be televised on OlympiaTV.
So, without much delay, renew your premium package for $69.99 and enjoy the weekend of watching phenomenal bodybuilders around the globe competing at the most prestigious championship. Mr. Olympia's pre-judging will start on Thursday, December 15.
Packages are available for the main event and the Amateur Championship on your phone, desktop, TV, or tablet. Just download the app and subscribe to the channel. Besides this, last year's championships are also available on OlympiaTV.
If you are interested in watching the live event, tickets are available on Mr. Olympia's official website for sale. VIP Packages are already sold out, and tickets are now available for the Amateur Men's and Women's Tournaments, Expo Passes, Friday Finals, and Saturday Finals.
2022 Mr. Olympia's schedule
December 16, Friday
- Charter Bus Transport to Expo: 08.15 am
- Olympia Pre-Judging: 9 am
- Olympia World Fitness Expo: 9 am
- Backstage Tour & Photo Opp: 3 am
- Olympia Friday Evening Finals: 6 pm
December 17, Saturday
- Charter Bus Transport to Expo: 08.15 am
- Olympia Pre-judging: 9 am
- Olympia World Fitness Expo: 9 am
- Olympia Saturday Evening Finals: 7 pm
- Olympia Victory Gala: 11 pm
Mr. Olympia qualifiers
- Brandon Curry: USA
- James Hollingshead: UK
- Michal Krizanek: Slovakia
- Nick Walker: USA
- Leandro Peres: Brazil
- Akim Williams: USA
- Hunter Labrada: USA
- Shaun Clarida: USA
- Blessing Awodibu: Ireland
- Joel Thomas: USA
- Angel Calderon Frias: Spain
- Rafael Brandao: Brazil
- Samson Dauda: UK
- Regan Grimes: Canada
- Iain Valliere: Canada
- Nathan De Asha: UK
- Andrea Presti: Italy
- Mamdouh Elssbiay: Egypt
- William Bonac: Netherlands
- Hadi Choopan: Iran
- Charles Griffen: USA
- Mohamed Shabaan: Egypt
- Hassan Mostafa: Egypt
- Mohammad Alnsoor: Jordan
- Vitor Boff: Brazil
- Antoine Vaillant: Canada
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea: USA
- Vladyslav Sukhoruchko: Ukraine
- Derek Lunsford: USA
- Patrick Johnson: Denmark
- Tonio Burton: USA
- Theo Leguerrier: France
- Behrooz Tabani Abarghani: Iran
Ms. Olympia qualifiers
- Andrea Shaw: USA
- Margie Martin: USA
- Helle Trevino: USA
- MayLa Ash: USA
- Eva Montgomery: USA
- Michaela Aycock: USA
- Danielle Willis: USA
- Theresa Ivancik: USA
- Reshanna Boswell: USA
- Nadia Capostosto: Italy
- Leyvina Rodrigues Barros: Brazil
- Lisa Kudray: Canada
- Branka Njegovec: Croatia
- Donna Salib: USA
- Angela Teo: USA
- Chelsea Dion: USA
- Asha Hadley: USA
- Alcione Santos Barreto: Brazil
How many events are there at Mr. Olympia 2022?
Mr. and Ms. Olympia will be held in Las Vegas concurrently. A total of 11 events are scheduled for two days. In the men's category, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, and Wheelchair Olympia will be organized.
In contrast, for women, Figure Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Bikini Olympia, Women's Physique, Wheelchair, and Wellness Olympia are scheduled. The tournament has a total purse of $1.6 million that will be distributed in 11 events.