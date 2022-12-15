Mr. Olympia 2022: When and where to watch

Mr. Olympia 2022 is scheduled from Friday, December 16, to Saturday, December 17. The championship was incepted in 1965, and this would be the 58th edition of the tournament.

The event will be available for a live audience at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. However, you don't need to pack your bags and travel all the way to Las Vegas to watch this amazing competition, as this year, Mr. Olympia will be televised on OlympiaTV.

So, without much delay, renew your premium package for $69.99 and enjoy the weekend of watching phenomenal bodybuilders around the globe competing at the most prestigious championship. Mr. Olympia's pre-judging will start on Thursday, December 15.

Packages are available for the main event and the Amateur Championship on your phone, desktop, TV, or tablet. Just download the app and subscribe to the channel. Besides this, last year's championships are also available on OlympiaTV.

If you are interested in watching the live event, tickets are available on Mr. Olympia's official website for sale. VIP Packages are already sold out, and tickets are now available for the Amateur Men's and Women's Tournaments, Expo Passes, Friday Finals, and Saturday Finals.

2022 Mr. Olympia's schedule

December 16, Friday

Charter Bus Transport to Expo: 08.15 am

Olympia Pre-Judging: 9 am

Olympia World Fitness Expo: 9 am

Backstage Tour & Photo Opp: 3 am

Olympia Friday Evening Finals: 6 pm

December 17, Saturday

Charter Bus Transport to Expo: 08.15 am

Olympia Pre-judging: 9 am

Olympia World Fitness Expo: 9 am

Olympia Saturday Evening Finals: 7 pm

Olympia Victory Gala: 11 pm

Mr. Olympia qualifiers

Brandon Curry: USA

James Hollingshead: UK

Michal Krizanek: Slovakia

Nick Walker: USA

Leandro Peres: Brazil

Akim Williams: USA

Hunter Labrada: USA

Shaun Clarida: USA

Blessing Awodibu: Ireland

Joel Thomas: USA

Angel Calderon Frias: Spain

Rafael Brandao: Brazil

Samson Dauda: UK

Regan Grimes: Canada

Iain Valliere: Canada

Nathan De Asha: UK

Andrea Presti: Italy

Mamdouh Elssbiay: Egypt

William Bonac: Netherlands

Hadi Choopan: Iran

Charles Griffen: USA

Mohamed Shabaan: Egypt

Hassan Mostafa: Egypt

Mohammad Alnsoor: Jordan

Vitor Boff: Brazil

Antoine Vaillant: Canada

Akim Williams: USA

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea: USA

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko: Ukraine

Derek Lunsford: USA

Patrick Johnson: Denmark

Tonio Burton: USA

Derek Lunsford: USA

Theo Leguerrier: France

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani: Iran

Ms. Olympia qualifiers

Andrea Shaw: USA

Margie Martin: USA

Helle Trevino: USA

MayLa Ash: USA

Eva Montgomery: USA

Michaela Aycock: USA

Danielle Willis: USA

Theresa Ivancik: USA

Reshanna Boswell: USA

Nadia Capostosto: Italy

Leyvina Rodrigues Barros: Brazil

Lisa Kudray: Canada

Branka Njegovec: Croatia

Donna Salib: USA

Angela Teo: USA

Chelsea Dion: USA

Asha Hadley: USA

Alcione Santos Barreto: Brazil

How many events are there at Mr. Olympia 2022?

Mr. and Ms. Olympia will be held in Las Vegas concurrently. A total of 11 events are scheduled for two days. In the men's category, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, and Wheelchair Olympia will be organized.

In contrast, for women, Figure Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Bikini Olympia, Women's Physique, Wheelchair, and Wellness Olympia are scheduled. The tournament has a total purse of $1.6 million that will be distributed in 11 events.

Poll : 0 votes