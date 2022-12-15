Mamdouh Elssbiay, nicknamed Big Ramy, is an Egyptian bodybuilder who is the defending champion in Mr Olympia. So far, he has won two Mr Olympia titles. Big Ramy is also a contender for the 2022 Mr Olympia title.

Ronnie Coleman is known as the GOAT of bodybuilding and has won eight Mr Olympia titles. He was the champion for eight consecutive years. Ronnie retired from competitive bodybuilding in 2007.

So, how big is Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay compared to Ronnie Coleman? To find out, we have to compare the body measurements of Big Ramy and Ronnie.

Let's start with the reigning Mr Olympia's measurements. Ramy's weight is said to be between 295-310lbs. His height is 5'9" (175 cm). Elssbiay has a 54'' (137 cm) chest, 36'' (91.5 cm) waist, and 24'' (61 cm) biceps.

We shall now look into the measurements of the eight-time Mr Olympia winner. Ronnie weighed over 310 lbs. He even weighed 330 lbs at some point in his career, according to a video Ronnie posted in 2020.

Ronnie Coleman's height is 5'11" (180.34 cm). The GOAT bodybuilder has a 58'' (147.5 cm) chest, 36'' (91.5 cm) waist, and 24'' (61 cm) biceps.

When the body measurement numbers are compared, Ramy is slightly behind Ronnie.

Big Ramy's early stages in his career

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay was born in Alexandria, Egypt. But as he grew up, Ramy moved to Kuwait to build a career as a fisherman, which he learned growing up.

During his time there, Mamdouh decided to attend the Oxygen Gym one day and started working on bodybuilding. After tasting success very soon, he realized that he has a natural talent when it comes to bodybuilding. Ramy's friends convinced him to compete in a tournament.

In his very second competition, Big Ramy earned his Pro Card. Elssbiay's amateur debut ended with a victory for him. His amateur debut was at the 2012 Kuwait Golden Cup. After his victory in the Golden Cup, Ramy competed in the amateur Olympia and finished in first place.

He showcased excellent growth in the very early stages of his bodybuilding career because at his very first show, Ramy weighed 200 lbs whereas he weighed 286 lbs during the amateur Olympia. From there on, he entered his professional bodybuilding career.

Ronnie Coleman's early stages in his career

Ronnie's full name is Ronnie Dean Coleman. He was born in Monroe, Louisiana. Ronnie was active in sports from a very young age. During his time in high school, he was an important player in gridiron football.

The young Ronnie was awarded a scholarship to attend Grambling State University, where he played football as a middle linebacker for the Grambling State University Tigers. He graduated with a BSc in the field of accounting.

Ronnie shifted to Texas to find a job as an accountant but was unsuccessful in finding his preferred job. But then, he got a job at Domino's Pizza. Since he had less money, Ronnie ate pizza every day at his workplace, which he hated. The future Mr Olympia then became a police officer in Arlington, Texas, where he served for many years.

However, his time as a police officer saw the start of Ronnie Coleman, The bodybuilder. His fellow officer and buddy, Gustavo Arlotta, convinced Ronnie to train at the MetroFlex gym, which was owned by Brian Dobson.

The Louisiana-born officer was offered a free gym membership in exchange for competing at the Mr Texas competition, which turned out to be fruitful. Dobson trained Ronnie, who went on to win the title.

This showed that the 26-year-old (at the time) Ronnie Coleman had a great future ahead of him as a professional bodybuilder.

Poll : 0 votes