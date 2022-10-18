Ronnie Coleman is often regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders. Known for his superhuman physique, he has won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles and also 26 IFFB professional titles.

Coleman is frequently praised for his tenacity because he continues to work out despite undergoing multiple surgeries. For more than a decade, he dominated the stage with his massive physique and flawless conditioning, leaving people guessing about his weight, more so how much 'The King' weighed during his prime.

Ronnie Coleman weighed around 300 lbs during his prime

During his prime, Ronnie Coleman weighed around 300 lbs (136 kg). But he has weighed more than that during the off-season. On November 5, 2020, Ronnie posted a video titled This is the biggest I've ever been. Coleman has not mentioned the exact year of the video.

Ronnie can be seen flexing his muscles and posing in the video. He wrote in the video's description,

"People always ask whats the biggest I've ever been? Well I came across this video and even my jaw dropped. I weighed about 330lbs. Not contest shape but I was well on my way to another Mr. Olympia victory".

Ronnie Coleman confirmed that he weighed approximately 330 lbs (150 kg) at the time the video was filmed. He wrote that he was shocked when he saw the video. Ronnie put in a lot of effort during his active years in the gym to develop his muscles and physique, which did not happen in a single day.

Ronnie Coleman's performance at the Mr. Olympia competition

Ronnie Coleman has won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles. But it was a very long path for him on his road to success and glory. Ronnie's very first Mr. Olympia participation came in 1992. He wasn't ranked for that edition of Mr. Olympia.

He was ranked in the 15th, 10th, 6th, and 9th places during the 1994, 1995, 1996, and 1997 editions of the competition. Despite the continuous disappointments, Ronnie never gave up. These were the years when Mr. Olympia was dominated by Dorian Yates.

Coleman's breakthrough year at Mr. Olympia came in 1998 when he won his first-ever ever title. He won the title by three points over then-favorite Kenneth Wheeler. After winning his first Mr. Olympia title, Coleman went on to win the title for seven more years, taking his tally to eight Mr. Olympia titles in eight years.

With eight titles, he tied Lee Haney for the most Mr. Olympia titles. The GOAT bodybuilder's reign as Mr. Olympia came to an end in 2006 after eight consecutive years. He was defeated by Jay Cutler. His last Mr. Olympia appearance came in 2007 when he finished fourth in the competition.

What does Ronnie Coleman do now?

After his retirement, Ronnie launched a company in 2011 that provides sports nutrition and wellness products for bodybuilders and other athletes. Coleman has five million followers on Instagram and around 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

He continues to work out but is unable to lift heavyweights due to surgeries and the rigorous workouts he did during his prime years. Ronnie now lifts only lightweights. Despite retiring, Ronnie Coleman is still an inspiration to several bodybuilders around the world.

