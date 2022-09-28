Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman's 6 Rules for Success

Ronnie Coleman, who has won eight Mr. Olympia titles, says when asked if there is anything he would have done differently: "I would have trained harder!" Many bodybuilding enthusiasts consider Coleman to be the GOAT of bodybuilding.

In the sport, few individuals can lay claim to outdoing Arnold Schwarzenegger. One of them is Coleman, who has become a bodybuilding legend and gone by the moniker 'The King', thanks to his stellar accomplishments.

His life since retirement has been full of ups and downs. The 58-year-old has undergone more than 12 neck and back operations.

Thanks to stem cell therapy, though, he has able to recover. He runs a supplement line, hosts a podcast, and runs contests as he stays involved with the sport - even after 14 years when he last took the stage.

Ronnie Coleman’s Secret for Success

Never one to give up, Ronnie Coleman kept competing in shows. He never let his lack of early accomplishments get in the way, and eventually his drive to succeed paid off.

Here are Ronnie Coleman’s six rules for success:

1) Get Lean and Stay Strong

Contrary to popular belief, increasing muscle mass and reducing body fat are not mutually exclusive goals.

Myths like "when you lose weight, you lose a lot of strength" and "more reps burn more calories" are prevalent. However, Coleman believes those are excuses used by underachievers who use contest preparation or leaning out as a holiday.

The body's muscle-to-fat ratio rises when you lose body fat. You will have higher endurance, intensity, and strength, as you will have more muscle relative to your bodyweight. You will burn more calories if you keep working out using heavy weights as opposed to using smaller weights and doing more repetitions.

2) Exercise Your Rear Muscles

A muscle area that is lagging is being improperly trained, either in terms of intensity, weight, or technique. That's a big issue, especially with the back delts.

They have a greater resistance to isolation, smaller range of motion, and are more challenging to target with enough force, which hinders it from developing as quickly as other muscles. However, that doesn't give you a pass from building world-class rear delts.

Here's how Ronnie Coleman accomplishes it. He imagines that his rear delts are the only portion of his body and are not connected to the lats, traps, or medial delts. He mentally disconnects them from other muscle groups.

Think about adding seated dumbbell side laterals. Keep your chest braced against an inclined bench and seated dumbbell presses. Keep the back braced against an upright pad to do shoulder workouts to focus on the rear delts.

3) Dumbbells for Triceps

Ronnie Coelman incorporates one to three dumbbell movements in every triceps workout. That's because they allow him to isolate the three different heads of the triceps to a greater extent than a straight bar or cables.

Dumbbells combine adaptability for isolation and the gravitational pull of free weights for mass, while straight bars and cables are better for overall mass.

4) Quality instead of Quantity

It's all about quality in bodybuilding, not quantity. Ronnie Coleman doesn't approach a workout aiming to lift a certain amount of weight for a certain number of repetitions. His objective is to use as much weight as necessary to feel a good, complete pump in the muscle being worked for as many reps and sets that may be required.

Finding the perfect balance of weight and repetition for the best pump is a challenge that cannot be taken lightly.

5) Flexible Training Schedule

Time is a crucial consideration in every area, from repetitions to exercise intervals, but sticking to a strict training schedule shouldn't be your top priority.

Intensity is always correlated with the length of rest intervals, sets, exercises, or workouts, and time and intensity are inversely related. The muscles fatigue more quickly with heavier training, so your workouts should be shorter. Meanwhile, it takes longer for a muscle to become fatigued the less aggressively you train.

So you have to strike the right balance between weights and training duration/reps.

6) Build Massive Delts with Presses

The purest, most fundamental shoulder workout is the military press. The complex distribution of stress required for total shoulder width and thickness is only offered by military presses.

When pressing with a bar in front of you, the shoulders stay open, and the upper back, traps, and upper pecs all contract as a single unit, as well as both deltoids.

