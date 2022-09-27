"It Was Never a Lifelong Dream of Mine to Be a Bodybuilder" - Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman, one of the biggest names in the bodybuilding industry, never wanted to be a bodybuilder. Despite reaching the top of the ladder - winning eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles - his reason for getting into bodybuilding is a different story.

Coleman got hooked on powerlifting during high school, as he wanted to find out what his physique could look like if he worked out. However, at that point he was focusing on normal workouts and powerlifting, and had nothing to do with bodybuilding.

According to Coleman, he never really thought bodybuilding was on the cards for him. One of the primary reasons he even entered the industry was because of free access to his gym. He revealed that during an interview with Brian Rose of London real.

“It was never a lifelong dream of mine to be a bodybuilder," said Coleman.

It’s quite possible that if he hadn’t received free access, he would have never pushed himself to become a professional bodybuilder, let alone 8x Mr. Olympia.

Even though he never thought bodybuilding could be his dream, of course, it was difficult for him to stop after his first victory.

Over the years, Coleman’s body went through massive changes and surgeries. It reached a point where authorities were concerned about him being able to walk again. However, the bodybuilder overcame the obstacles and continues to pump iron and push himself at the gym.

However, at his age, the 58-year-old isn’t working out to compete at Mr. Olympia, but he’s focusing on keeping himself fit. Coleman said that being at the gym is an addiction for him, and it’s where he connects with himself.

Ronnie Coleman has Strong Work Ethics

To become Ronnie Coleman, one needs to go through an extreme regime. It’s not just about lifting weights or eating right. It’s about showing up at the gym even when you don’t want to, and Coleman did just that.

He showed up on days he did not want to, and he put in the work when he wanted to give up. That determination helped him climb the ladder and become the best in the business. He said:

“It’s just a desire to be the very best that I can. I’m like that with just about everything that I’ve ever done. I put every ounce of hard work and dedication into everything that I try to achieve. I feel like if you’re not doing it to be the best at it, you’re pretty much just wasting your time”.

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan has said that Ronnie Coleman is his hero for going strong despite multiple back surgeries.

Bottom Line

Ronnie Coleman is proof that if you put your mind to something, there's no obstacle you can’t overcome. Even when Coleman didn’t know what he was destined for, he put his heart and soul into it.

To this day, Ronnie Coleman’s back workout remains one of the most sought-after. He became the man with a monstrous back, carving out a niche for himself in the bodybuilding industry.

