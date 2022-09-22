"Ronnie Coleman, You're My Hero Brother" WWE Legend, Hulk Hogan Praises Legendary Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has hailed Ronnie Coleman, a former Mr. Olympia. Coleman has gone through several surgeries, some more extensive than others. Of course, all the years of bodybuilding and pushing his body to new limits has taken a toll on his body.

Although his back and hip surgeries may have lessened the blow, he has had to deal with issues even today. Nevertheless, that has not broken Coleman’s spirit, and he continues to train.

This unbreakable spirit is contagious and has had a positive effect on Hogan. The WWE legend shared a clip where he was doing seated cable rows and said that Ronnie Coleman is his hero. He wrote:

"Ronnie Coleman, you’re my hero brother. Reaching out dawg. Back surgery number ten brother. Both hips, both knees replaced."

It’s possible Hogan called Coleman his hero because like the legendary bodybuilder, the former has also had to go through multiple surgeries. Therefore, he might be using Coleman’s fighting spirit as motivation to continue working out even after many surgeries.

On that note, here's a look at Ronnie Coleman's workout routine:

Ronnie Coleman Workout Routine

The bodybuilder has secured the “Mr. Olympia” title eight times on the trot. His workout routine isn’t that of a mere mortal but a bodybuilding god. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot try his workout routine. You never know: it might just be what you need to become bigger, better, and stronger.

Let’s remember that Coleman’s start to bodybuilding was slow. He didn’t achieve success the day he stepped into the gym. It took time and perseverance to reach the heights he scaled. He ensured to dominate each competition he took part in and never allowed any defeat to take away the fighting spirit many in the industry respect and admire him for.

Coleman used extremely heavy weights for his bigger muscle groups. The idea was to focus on a few reps but with heavy weights without limiting to just that. He would use lighter weights for range of motion and flexibility.

The use of various types of movements and workouts led Coleman to build one of the best physiques the bodybuilding world has ever seen. Here's a look at his workout routine:

Legs

Barbell squats

Hack squats

Leg curls

Leg extension

Single leg curls

Calf raise

Back and Triceps

Bent-over barbell row

Lying t-bar row

One-arm dumbbell row

Wide grip lat pulldown

Tricep dips

Tricep extensions

Lying tricep press

Shoulder

Overhead shoulder press

Side lateral raise

Front dumbbell raise

Bent-over reverse dumbbell fly

Chest and Biceps

Medium grip bench press

Barbell Incline Press

Barbell decline press

Barbell curls

One-arm preacher curls

Alternate hammer curl

Coleman did all the aforementioned exercises in moderation to help him define hsi various muscle group.

Mostly, he would stick to 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps. However, there were sets where he would push himself to almost 20 reps. Moreover, Coleman ensured to give his body a full day’s rest. No bodybuilding in the world can be handy if the body isn’t given the time to recover.

Bottom Line

Ronnie Coleman did not make sacrifices in protein. He ensured to consume enough calories to keep his muscles maintained and added supplements to his diet as well.

Furthermore, Coleman had more than five meals a day to never let his body run low on nutrition. In fact, this is a common practice among bodybuilders. Today, many young bodybuilders aspire to become the next Ronnie Coleman, but that doesn’t come easy.

That's because the sacrifices Coleman made to become one of the most spoken names in bodybuilding history were immense.

