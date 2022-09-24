Ronnie Coleman's Top 6 Training Tips for Building Bigger Arms

It's a true jackpot to know Ronnie Coleman's training tips. The legendary bodybuilder worked on his physique with determination and effort, and over time he has quite a few tips and tricks that helped him achieve his godly physique.

So it is clear that Coleman knows what he is talking about, and he believes that some points are essential if you want to be bigger and better.

Now, along with Ronnie Coleman’s back, which is one of the muscle groups he is most proud of, his arms are monstrous, too.

Building his arms, Ronnie Coleman's training tips show that he used different strategies for the muscle groups. This allowed him to sculpt his biceps, triceps, and shoulders the way he desired.

Ronnie Coleman's Training Tips

The tips given here will come in handy when you’re training your arms to add punch to your muscles. It’s not going to happen overnight, but if you remain consistent with your workouts and diet and keep implementing the tips, you can see the results and that's worth the wait.

1. Train Every Muscle Group Twice a Week

The more frequently you train your muscles, the more intense it gets for your muscles.

You must focus on training your muscles twice a week, and use the training sessions to add variations. This will enable better growth for your arms.

For example, you can use one session to focus on bicep long heads and another for bicep short heads.

You can train them how you like, but twice a week is a good way to begin building muscles.

2. Add Overload Progressively

Progressive overload is constantly pushing muscle fibers to become thicker and stronger.

For example, if you’re doing bicep curls at 20 lbs, the muscle fiber will rebuild itself to withstand 20 lbs. At this point, you need to move up a step and use 24 lbs for curls, which will again push the diners to become thicker.

This is how you constantly keep pushing your arms to become bigger and stronger.

3. Combine Free-Weights with Machines

Ideally, there aren’t enough machines for arm exercises, unless you’re focusing on the cable pulley machine. However, Ronnie Coleman's training tips for arms focus lifting the free-weights. Turn your focus toward dumbbells, barbells, and weight plates.

Free-weights allow you a range of motion that you might not find with machines. Moreover, you can add variations when you’re using free-weights, such as hammer curls, spider curls, reverse-grip curls, and many others.

This is an important pick from Ronnie Coleman's training tips.

4. Feel the Stretch for Biceps

The biceps will grow when the long head and short head are worked on equally. Now, when you lower the weight, but don’t let your arms completely extend downward, you’re not using the full range of motion.

Cheat curls or partial curls will help but not more than complete curls. Therefore, you must feel the weights pull your arms downward so that your biceps are stretched. Following this, you must use the muscle group to curl the weight.

5. Use Partial Reps for Triceps

You should definitely use full reps, but triceps are a bigger muscle group than biceps.

As per Ronnie Coleman's training tips, to keep stress on the triceps at all times, you should try doing partial reps. Partial reps never allow the muscles to relax; instead they ensure the muscle fibers are forced to withstand exceptional resistance.

6. Use Several Exercises to Train the Shoulders

Ronnie Coleman's training tips for shoulders are different, and he exercises them in many workouts.

Now, if you’re doing several exercises, you’re not lifting heavy weights. Otherwise, some of the sets would come with poor form and motivation.

Moreover, shoulders have three delts—lateral, anterior, and rear. All three of them need to be worked on if you want to grow “boulder-shoulders.” It’s necessary, therefore, to grow all three delts using variations, which means there will be more than three exercises!

So, if you’re focusing on more sets and reps, it’s better to bring down the weight. This way, your muscles won’t reach a state of fatigue halfway through the workout session.

Bottom Line

Ronnie Coleman's training tips are extremely useful if you want your arms to become bigger. But, you can’t expect bigger arms if you’re only exercising and not focusing on your nutrition.

You must not forget that diet is just as important to get a killer physique, especially protein for the muscles!

