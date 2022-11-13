Ronnie Coleman is considered the greatest bodybuilder ever along with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The King won a record eight Mr. Olympia titles and only two bodybuilders have done so in the history of the competition, Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

Ronnie retired from competitive bodybuilding in 2007. He has undergone multiple surgeries since his retirement in the aftermath of lifting heavy weights during his days as a professional bodybuilder. This hasn't stopped him from working out, but he now lifts only light weights during his workouts.

Since his retirement, he has launched the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series. His company provides sports nutrition and wellness products for bodybuilders and other athletes.

Ronnie Coleman was rewarded with a cash prize of $200,000 at Mr. Olympia 2001

The bodybuilder's net worth is said to be around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His impressive skills and hard work led him to earn huge amounts of money during his days as a professional bodybuilder. Ronnie had signed a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with BSN (Bio-Engineered Supplements & Nutrition, Inc) in 2005.

The King's deal with BSN is said to be one of the biggest endorsement deals he has signed in his career. Before signing with the company, Coleman had signed deals with MetRX and ABB and even appeared in a few of their commercials. Ronnie had signed these deals before his sponsorship deal with the organization.

Ronnie Coleman also earned money by appearing on the covers of fitness magazines such as Flex, Muscle, and Fitness and a few more publications. After his retirement, he launched his own company called Ronnie Coleman Signature Series in 2011.

Apart from sports nutrition and wellness products, the ace bodybuilder's company also sells clothing apparel. They sell hoodies, t-shirts, headwear, tank tops, etc. Ronnie's famous catchphrases such as "Yeah Buddy" and "Lightweight Baby" are printed on the products.

Ronnie also owns several expensive cars and bikes. Some of his elegant cars include a Hummer H1, Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedez Benz S55, a BMW 5 series, and a Rolls Royce Ghost.

Ronnie's Hummer H1 is yellow colored and cost him around $60,000, while the Rolls Royce Ghost cost him $312,000. The ace bodybuilder lives in his mansion in Arlington, Texas. He has his own gym in his house. Ronnie's gym is more costly than his house, according to Fitness Volt.

The King had spent $200,000 on his gym which is more than the $125,000 he spent on his house. The pro bodybuilder earned an enormous amount of money as cash rewards for his eight Mr. Olympia victories. Ronnie's highest-ever prize money at Mr. Olympia was during the 2001 edition of Mr. Olympia. He won the title and was rewarded with a cash prize of $200,000.

Coleman has always been interested in supporting charities. The bodybuilder started a charity called "Free the World from Hunger." The charity is committed to fighting hunger, the lack of medicine, and ensuring clean water around the world.

Ronnie Coleman also partnered with his trainer Alex Ferris and professional basketball player Joakim Noah for Noah's charity called Noah's Arc Foundation. This organization focuses on helping children develop a strong sense of self through art and sport.

