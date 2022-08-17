Did Ronnie Coleman ever compete against Arnold Schwarzenegger? Careers of the two bodybuilding legends explored

When it comes to bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two legends at the top of the sport. While the former has won the Mr. Olympia title eight times (the highest in the competition's history) consecutively, the latter lifted the trophy a total of seven times, six of them being back-to-back victories.

Due to their impressive profiles, bodybuilding enthusiasts often compare the two. However, it is worth noting that they belong to different eras and have never competed against each other.

Personal achievements of Schwarzenegger and Coleman

Schwarzenegger has the distinction of being the youngest bodybuilder to win the annual international bodybuilding competition at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, securing the title of Mr. Olympia at the age of 23 in 1970. He was also involved in a controversy when he won the title ten years later in 1980.

Ronnie Coleman, on the other hand, marked his first win as Mr. Texas (heavyweight & overall) in 1990. His claim to fame came 20 years after Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Olympia contest for the very first time and 10 years since his last win.

During Coleman’s prime, the Austrian Oak had already retired from bodybuilding. Due to his record-breaking achievements, Coleman is renowned as the strongest bodybuilder and Mr. Olympia that the world has ever seen, earning him the title of the GOAT.

Achievements of Schwarzenegger in the bodybuilding world

The following are all the titles and tournaments that Arnie has won in his bodybuilding career:

1965 – Junior Mr. Europe

Junior Mr. Europe 1966 – Best Built Man of Europe, Mr. Europe, International Powerlifting Championship, and NABBA Mr. Universe amateur

Best Built Man of Europe, Mr. Europe, International Powerlifting Championship, and NABBA Mr. Universe amateur 1967 – NABBA Mr. Universe amateur

NABBA Mr. Universe amateur 1968 – NABBA Mr. Universe professional, German Powerlifting Championship, IFBB Mr. International, and IFBB Mr. Universe

NABBA Mr. Universe professional, German Powerlifting Championship, IFBB Mr. International, and IFBB Mr. Universe 1969 – IFBB Mr. Universe amateur

IFBB Mr. Universe amateur 1970 – NABBA Mr. Universe professional, AAU Mr. World, and Mr. Olympia

NABBA Mr. Universe professional, AAU Mr. World, and Mr. Olympia 1971 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 1972 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 1973 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 1974 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 1975 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 1980 – Mr. Olympia

Achievements of Coleman in the bodybuilding world

The following are all the titles and tournaments that Ronnie Coleman has won in his days as a bodybuilder:

1990 – Mr. Texas (Heavyweight & Overall)

Mr. Texas (Heavyweight & Overall) 1991 – World Amateur Championships (Heavyweight)

World Amateur Championships (Heavyweight) 1995 – Canada Pro Cup

Canada Pro Cup 1996 – Canada Pro Cup

Canada Pro Cup 1997 – Grand Prix Russia

Grand Prix Russia 1998 – Mr. Olympia, Night of Champions, Toronto Pro Invitational, Grand Prix Finland, and Grand Prix Germany

Mr. Olympia, Night of Champions, Toronto Pro Invitational, Grand Prix Finland, and Grand Prix Germany 1999 – Mr. Olympia, World Pro Championships, and Pride Grand Prix England

Mr. Olympia, World Pro Championships, and Pride Grand Prix England 2000 – Mr. Olympia, World Pro Championships, Mr. Brody Langley, and Grand Prix England

Mr. Olympia, World Pro Championships, Mr. Brody Langley, and Grand Prix England 2001 – Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic, and New Zealand Grand Prix

Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic, and New Zealand Grand Prix 2002 – Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix Holland

Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix Holland 2003 – Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix Russia

Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix Russia 2004 – Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix England, Grand Prix Russia, and Grand Prix Holland

Mr. Olympia, and Grand Prix England, Grand Prix Russia, and Grand Prix Holland 2005 – Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia 2006 – Grand Prix Austria, Grand Prix Holland, and Grand Prix Romania

Even now, many bodybuilding enthusiasts often compare Ronnie and Arnie. It cannot be determined who would have emerged as the winner had they competed at the same time.

However, can be deduced that while Schwarzenegger is considered to have a more aesthetic body, Coleman was all about strength and muscle mass.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar