"Never give up, never quit" - Ronnie Coleman has an inspirational message for Camp Knut participants

Former Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman sent an encouraging message to fellow bodybuilder and streamer Knut and the participants of Camp Knut — an ongoing 30-day training camp that has been organized and choreographed by the Norwegian streamer.

The training camp primarily includes streamers in Austin, Texas, such as Mizkif, Nmplol, Lacari, Erobb221, Tectone, and Cyr.

Knut shared the hopeful message from the legendary bodybuilder on his livestream and expressed his gratitude towards the American veteran. In the clip, Ronnie was heard saying:

"Never give up, never quit."

Ronnie Coleman sends his wishes to the trainees

The former Mr Olympia holder is often regarded as one of the best bodybuilders of all time. Having held the title of Mr. Olympia for eight successive years from 1998 to 2005, he is often compared to the great Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won the title a whopping seven times between 1970 and 1980.

Seeing a personalized message from Ronnie Coleman, the 34-year-old Norwegian Twitch streamer was elated. After pointing to the screen, he said:

"Ronnie Coleman from Texas, Arklington Texas, Texas Police officer..."

In the clip, the veteran bodybuilder was heard saying:

"Yo guys, Big Ron, 8 times Mr. Olympia, wanna say a big shoutout to the guy with Camp Knut. Keep training hard, keep being inspiration, stay motivated and never give up, never quit. Yeah buddy!"

Knut, who was visibly pleased at the heartfelt message from one of his heroes, responded by saying:

"I made it in life boys. I made it in life."

(Timestamp: 49:32)

He concluded by saying:

"Coleman sir sent us a greeting. We've made it, we've made it boys. I can now die happy..."

The streamer then proceeded to visit the local gym where he conducted a training session with the rest of the Austin troops.

Fans react to Ronnie Coleman's heartfelt message

Fans were equally happy for Knut and the rest of the group after seeing the greetings from the legend himself. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the comments that viewers shared regarding the post:

Fans even shared Knut's excitement and talked about how happy the streamer was:

Knut has already conducted four days of training with his fellow streamers. The goal is to make them as fit as possible by the end of the 30-day training camp. Upon completion of the Austin leg, he is expected to fly to LA to conduct another camp.

