 Mr. Olympia 2022 winners and prize money explored 

The 58th edition of Mr. Olympia wrapped up with the finale in Las Vegas. Hadi Choopan clinched the Mr. Olympia title this year, defeating Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker.

The defending champion, Big Ramy, finished fifth in the event. Hadi took home $400,000 in prize money with this victory, followed by Derek, who earned $150,000.

Chris Bumstead has defended his Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title and registered his fourth win in a row.

Mr. Olympia is one of the most prominent titles in bodybuilding that started in 1965. The tournament has introduced the world to stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, and many more. Coleman and Haney hold the record of winning Mr. Olympia the most number of times.

Mr. Olympia 2022 results and prize money explored

212 Olympia

Winner: Shaun Clarida

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Angel Calderon Frias

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Kamal Elgargni

Prize money: $10,000

Fourth Place: Ahmad Ashkanani

Prize money: $6,000

Fifth Place: Oleh Kryvyi

Prize money: $4,000

Ms. Olympia

Winner: Andrea Shaw

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Angela Yeo

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Helle Trevino

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Margie Martin

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Branka Njegovic

Prize money: $6,000

Figure Olympia

Winner: Cydney Gillon

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Jessica Reyes Padilla

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Lola Montez

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Jossie Alarcon Becerra

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Natalia Soltero

Prize money: $6,000

Fitness Olympia

Winner: Missy Truscott

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Jaclyn Baker

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Ariel Khadr

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Sara Kovach

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Prize money: $6,000

Women’s Physique Olympia

Winner: Natalia Abraham Coelho

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Sarah Villegas

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Brooke Walker

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Barbara Menage Prize money:

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Ivie Rhein

Prize money: $6,000

Wellness Olympia

Winner: Francielle Mattos

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Isabelle Nunes

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Angela Borges

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Kassandra Gillis

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana

Prize money: $6,000

Classic Physique

Winner: Chris Bumstead

Prize money: $50,000

Second place: Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Prize money: $20,000

Third place: Urs Kalecinski

Prize money: $10,000

Fourth place: Breon Ansley

Prize money: $6,000

Fifth place: Mike Sommerfeld

Prize money: $4,000

Mr. Olympia

Winner: Hadi Choopa

Prize money: $400,000

Second place: Derek Lunsford

Prize money: $150,000

Third place: Nick Walker

Prize money: $100,000

Fourth place: Brandon Curry

Prize money: $40,000

Fifth place: Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay

Prize money: $30,000

Men’s Physique

Winner: Erin Banks

Prize money: $50,000

Second place: Brandon Hendrickson

Prize money: $20,000

Third place: Diogo Montenegro

Prize money: $10,000

Fourth place: Charjo Grant

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth place: Edvan Palmeira

Prize money: $4,000

Bikini

Winner: Maureen Blanquisco

Prize money: $50,000

Second place: Jennifer Dorie

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Ashley Kaltwasser

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth place: Daraja Hill

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth place: Lauralie Chapados

Prize money: $6,000

Wheelchair

Winner: Harold Kelley

Second place: Gabriele Andriulli

Third place: Antoni Khadraoui

Fourth place: Jean Pierre Kavalin

Fifth place: Adelfo Cerame, Jr.

