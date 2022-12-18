 Mr. Olympia 2022 winners and prize money explored 

The 58th edition of Mr. Olympia wrapped up with the finale in Las Vegas. Hadi Choopan clinched the Mr. Olympia title this year, defeating Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker.
The defending champion, Big Ramy, finished fifth in the event. Hadi took home $400,000 in prize money with this victory, followed by Derek, who earned $150,000.
Chris Bumstead has defended his Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title and registered his fourth win in a row.
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prominent titles in bodybuilding that started in 1965. The tournament has introduced the world to stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, and many more. Coleman and Haney hold the record of winning Mr. Olympia the most number of times.
Mr. Olympia 2022 results and prize money explored
212 Olympia
- Winner: Shaun Clarida
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Angel Calderon Frias
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Kamal Elgargni
- Prize money: $10,000
- Fourth Place: Ahmad Ashkanani
- Prize money: $6,000
- Fifth Place: Oleh Kryvyi
- Prize money: $4,000
Ms. Olympia
- Winner: Andrea Shaw
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Angela Yeo
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Helle Trevino
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Margie Martin
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Branka Njegovic
- Prize money: $6,000
Figure Olympia
- Winner: Cydney Gillon
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Jessica Reyes Padilla
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Lola Montez
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Jossie Alarcon Becerra
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Natalia Soltero
- Prize money: $6,000
Fitness Olympia
- Winner: Missy Truscott
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Jaclyn Baker
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Ariel Khadr
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Sara Kovach
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Michelle Fredua-Mensah
- Prize money: $6,000
Women’s Physique Olympia
- Winner: Natalia Abraham Coelho
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Sarah Villegas
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Brooke Walker
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Barbara Menage Prize money:
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Ivie Rhein
- Prize money: $6,000
Wellness Olympia
- Winner: Francielle Mattos
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Isabelle Nunes
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Angela Borges
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Kassandra Gillis
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana
- Prize money: $6,000
Classic Physique
- Winner: Chris Bumstead
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second place: Ramon Rocha Queiroz
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third place: Urs Kalecinski
- Prize money: $10,000
- Fourth place: Breon Ansley
- Prize money: $6,000
- Fifth place: Mike Sommerfeld
- Prize money: $4,000
Mr. Olympia
- Winner: Hadi Choopa
- Prize money: $400,000
- Second place: Derek Lunsford
- Prize money: $150,000
- Third place: Nick Walker
- Prize money: $100,000
- Fourth place: Brandon Curry
- Prize money: $40,000
- Fifth place: Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay
- Prize money: $30,000
Men’s Physique
- Winner: Erin Banks
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second place: Brandon Hendrickson
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third place: Diogo Montenegro
- Prize money: $10,000
- Fourth place: Charjo Grant
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth place: Edvan Palmeira
- Prize money: $4,000
Bikini
- Winner: Maureen Blanquisco
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second place: Jennifer Dorie
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Ashley Kaltwasser
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth place: Daraja Hill
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth place: Lauralie Chapados
- Prize money: $6,000
Wheelchair
- Winner: Harold Kelley
- Second place: Gabriele Andriulli
- Third place: Antoni Khadraoui
- Fourth place: Jean Pierre Kavalin
- Fifth place: Adelfo Cerame, Jr.