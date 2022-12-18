Mr. Olympia 2022 results till Day 3: All winners, prize money, remaining events and more

The most prestigious tournament of the year in bodybuilding, Mr. Olympia is underway in Las Vegas from December 15 to 18.

The 58th edition of the championship is finally back home after being shifted to Florida due to the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Mr. Olympia started in 1965 with Larry Scott lifting the inaugural season trophy. So far, Arnold Schwarzenegger has emerged as the most popular Mr. Olympia, while Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney share the record for the most number of wins.

In the 2022 edition, 11 events are scheduled for the men's and women's divisions to have a purse of $1.6 million.

Andrea Shaw won the Ms. Olympia title for the third time, while Shaun Clarida clinched the 212 Olympia trophy on Day 3. Big Ramy is on the run to regain his throne as Mr. Olympia, while Cbum is considered a fan favorite to win the Classic Physique Olympia.

2022 Mr. Olympia results till day 3

212 Olympia

Winner: Shaun Clarida

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Angel Calderon Frias

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Kamal Elgargni

Prize money: $10,000

Fourth Place: Ahmad Ashkanani

Prize money: $6,000

Fifth Place: Oleh Kryvyi

Prize money: $4,000

Ms. Olympia

Winner: Andrea Shaw

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Angela Yeo

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Helle Trevino

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Margie Martin

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Branka Njegovic

Prize money: $6,000

Figure Olympia

Winner: Cydney Gillon

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Jessica Reyes Padilla

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Lola Montez

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Jossie Alarcon Becerra

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Natalia Soltero

Prize money: $6,000

Fitness Olympia

Winner: Missy Truscott

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Jaclyn Baker

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Ariel Khadr

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Sara Kovach

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Prize money: $6,000

Women’s Physique Olympia

Winner: Natalia Abraham Coelho

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Sarah Villegas

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Brooke Walker

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Barbara Menage Prize money:

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Ivie Rhein

Prize money: $6,000

Wellness Olympia

Winner: Francielle Mattos

Prize money: $50,000

Second Place: Isabelle Nunes

Prize money: $20,000

Third Place: Angela Borges

Prize money: $12,000

Fourth Place: Kassandra Gillis

Prize money: $7,000

Fifth Place: Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana

Prize money: $6,000

Mr. Olympia 2022 remaining events scheduled (December 17)

Charter bus transport to the expo

8:15 am: Service begins and continues back and forth every 30 minutes

5:30 pm: The last pick-up at Venetian expo, returning to Planet Hollywood Resort

Olympia pre-judging

Seating for VIPs & insider club members (standing room only for the general public)

9:00 am: VIP & Insider Club member entry

9:00 am: Classic Physique Olympia

Men's Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Wheelchair Olympia Pre-judging and Finals

Olympia World Fitness Expo

9:00 am: Early entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo entry weekend pass holders

10:00 am: General Public Entry

Olympia Saturday Evening Finals

7:00 pm: Mr. Olympia

Men's Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Classic Physique Olympia

Olympia Victory Gala

11:00 pm: VIPs only

