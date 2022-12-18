Mr. Olympia 2022 results till Day 3: All winners, prize money, remaining events and more

The most prestigious tournament of the year in bodybuilding, Mr. Olympia is underway in Las Vegas from December 15 to 18.
The 58th edition of the championship is finally back home after being shifted to Florida due to the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Mr. Olympia started in 1965 with Larry Scott lifting the inaugural season trophy. So far, Arnold Schwarzenegger has emerged as the most popular Mr. Olympia, while Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney share the record for the most number of wins.
In the 2022 edition, 11 events are scheduled for the men's and women's divisions to have a purse of $1.6 million.
Andrea Shaw won the Ms. Olympia title for the third time, while Shaun Clarida clinched the 212 Olympia trophy on Day 3. Big Ramy is on the run to regain his throne as Mr. Olympia, while Cbum is considered a fan favorite to win the Classic Physique Olympia.
2022 Mr. Olympia results till day 3
212 Olympia
- Winner: Shaun Clarida
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Angel Calderon Frias
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Kamal Elgargni
- Prize money: $10,000
- Fourth Place: Ahmad Ashkanani
- Prize money: $6,000
- Fifth Place: Oleh Kryvyi
- Prize money: $4,000
Ms. Olympia
- Winner: Andrea Shaw
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Angela Yeo
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Helle Trevino
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Margie Martin
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Branka Njegovic
- Prize money: $6,000
Figure Olympia
- Winner: Cydney Gillon
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Jessica Reyes Padilla
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Lola Montez
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Jossie Alarcon Becerra
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Natalia Soltero
- Prize money: $6,000
Fitness Olympia
- Winner: Missy Truscott
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Jaclyn Baker
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Ariel Khadr
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Sara Kovach
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Michelle Fredua-Mensah
- Prize money: $6,000
Women’s Physique Olympia
- Winner: Natalia Abraham Coelho
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Sarah Villegas
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Brooke Walker
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Barbara Menage Prize money:
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Ivie Rhein
- Prize money: $6,000
Wellness Olympia
- Winner: Francielle Mattos
- Prize money: $50,000
- Second Place: Isabelle Nunes
- Prize money: $20,000
- Third Place: Angela Borges
- Prize money: $12,000
- Fourth Place: Kassandra Gillis
- Prize money: $7,000
- Fifth Place: Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana
- Prize money: $6,000
Mr. Olympia 2022 remaining events scheduled (December 17)
Charter bus transport to the expo
- 8:15 am: Service begins and continues back and forth every 30 minutes
- 5:30 pm: The last pick-up at Venetian expo, returning to Planet Hollywood Resort
Olympia pre-judging
Seating for VIPs & insider club members (standing room only for the general public)
- 9:00 am: VIP & Insider Club member entry
- 9:00 am: Classic Physique Olympia
- Men's Physique Olympia
- Bikini Olympia
- Wheelchair Olympia Pre-judging and Finals
Olympia World Fitness Expo
- 9:00 am: Early entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo entry weekend pass holders
- 10:00 am: General Public Entry
Olympia Saturday Evening Finals
- 7:00 pm: Mr. Olympia
- Men's Physique Olympia
- Bikini Olympia
- Classic Physique Olympia
- Olympia Victory Gala