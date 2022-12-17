Andrea Shaw wins 2022 Ms. Olympia title: Results and prize money explored

Andrea Shaw has won the 2022 Ms. Olympia tournament for the third time. The 39th edition of the women's championship is being held in Las Vegas from December 15-18.
Twenty-one women from around the globe competed for the Ms. Olympia crown in 2022, but no one could defeat the American fitness queen, Andrea Shaw.
In a neck-to-neck competition, Andrea faced heavy threats from Helle Trevino, Angela Yeo, and Margie Martin, but the reigning champion maintained her legacy.
Martin, Trevino and Yeo joined Shaw in the final round, and in the closing round, none of them were strong enough to dethrone her. To everyone's surprise, Yeo made her debut in the championship and was in the final call-out at Ms. Olympia 2022.
With this triumph, Andrea Shaw won $50,000, while the second-place finisher, Angela Yeo, took home $20,000 in prize money.
The third position was bagged by Helle Trevino, who earned $12,000, and the fourth-place finisher, Margie Martin, won $7,000 in prize money.
Ms. Olympia winners so far
Iris Kyle holds the record for winning the Ms. Olympia title the most number of times (10). Corinna Everson won the title six times from 1984 to 1989, while Lenda Murray clinched the Ms. Olympia trophy eight times, including six times in a row from 1990 to 1995.
Since its inception in 1980, the tournament has witnessed a remarkable increase in female bodybuilders. The first edition was held in Philadelphia, where Rachel McLish lifted the trophy. Ritva Elomaa dethroned her the following year to clinch the trophy.
Here is a list of all the winners from Ms. Olympia:
2022: Andrea Shaw
- Las Vegas
2021: Andrea Shaw
- Orlando, FL
2020: Andrea Shaw
- Orlando, FL
2014: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2013: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2012: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2011: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2010: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2009: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2008: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2007: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2006: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2005: Yaxeni Oriquen-Garcia
- Las Vegas, NV
2004: Iris Kyle
- Las Vegas, NV
2003: Lenda Murray
- Las Vegas, NV
2002: Lenda Murray
- Las Vegas, NV
2001: Juliette Bergmann
- Las Vegas, NV
2000: Valentina Chepiga
- Las Vegas, NV
2000: Andrulla Blanchette
- Las Vegas, NV
1999: Kim Chizevsky-Nicholls
- Secaucus, NJ
1998: Kim Chizevsky-Nicholls
- Prague, Czech Republic
1997: Kim Chizevsky-Nicholls
- New York, U.S.
1996: Kim Chizevsky-Nicholls
- Chicago, U.S.
1995: Lenda Murray
- Atlanta, U.S.
1994: Lenda Murray
- Atlanta, U.S.
1993: Lenda Murray
- New York, U.S
1992: Lenda Murray
- Chicago, U.S.
1991: Lenda Murray
- Los Angeles, U.S.
1990: Lenda Murray
- New York, U.S.
1989: Corinna Everson
- New York, U.S.
1988: Corinna Everson
- New York, U.S.
1987: Corinna Everson
- New York, U.S.
1986: Corinna Everson
- New York, U.S.
1985: Corinna Everson
- New York, U.S.
1984: Corinna Everson
- Montreal, Canada
1983: Carla Dunlap
- Warminster, U.S.
1982: Rachel McLish
- Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
1981: Ritva Elomaa
- Philadelphia, U.S.
1980: Rachel McLish
- Philadelphia, U.S.