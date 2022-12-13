Arnold Schwarzenegger’s top 5 rivals ranked

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the undisputed king of the bodybuilding world. In his era, he dominated the game and won everything there was to win in the bodybuilding world. His legacy survived the test of time with multiple sporting competitions, awards, and even a stadium in Graz, Austria, named after him.

Although he dominated almost every single competition, he has met many worthy competitors over the course of his very long career. Here, we take a look at the top five adversaries that the great Arnold Schwarzenegger met in his time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's rivals

5. Mike Mentzer

Mentzer, an American bodybuilder, competed against Arnold in the 1980 Mr. Olympia. In the 1979 version of the competition, he won the heavyweight division, but finished behind the great Frank Zane, missing out on the title. The next year saw the return of Arnold and Mentzer finished in fifth place, four places behind Arnold. He is on this list because Mentzer became 'infamous' for his contrasting views on bodybuilding, often in criticism of Arnold.

4. Chet Yorton

The late Chester 'Chet' Yorton was the first person to beat Arnold. He bested the legendary builder in the 1966 NABBA Mr. Universe competition held in London. Although this was an amateur competition, Yorton's name is etched in history as the first ever man to beat Arnold and that certainly earns him a spot on this list.

3. Lou Ferrigno

Lou Ferrigno aka "The Incredible Hulk" (Image via Bill Dobbins/Allsport UK)

The former American professional was particularly known for his massive chest and tall frame. He gave Arnold a run for his money in 1974, Ferrigno's first time competing for the Mr. Olympia title. He finished second in the competition behind Arnold.

His sudden burst onto the scene inspired the creation of the famous documentary, Pumping Iron, leading up to the 1975 Mr. Olympia. Ferrigno finished in third place, behind the winner, Arnold. Although he never managed to beat Arnold, some rivalries go beyond sports. Lou's successful acting career saw him compete with Arnold for strongman characters in Hollywood. He is definitely worthy of a spot on this list.

2. Frank Zane

Zane is a three-time Mr. Olympia title holder. He won the competition from 1977 to 1979, during Arnold's hiatus. The 80-year-old former professional represented a very important shift in the sport as the focus moved from sheer mass to aesthetic phisique.

Apart from being a game-changer, Zane competed against Arnold and is one of only three men to have beaten him. Zane and Arnold competed against each other for the 1968 IFBB Mr. Universe title, where Zane bested him. After his 1979 Mr. Olympia victory, he was expected to continue his winning streak in 1980. However, he finished third, having suffered an accident that saw him lose a significant amount of muscle mass. Arnold won the competition.

1. Sergio Oliva

The Cuban-American former professional takes the number one spot by being the only man to ever beat Arnold to claim the Mr. Olympia title. He is known for his perfect 'V' shape that changed the game forever. Oliva and Arnold met in 1969, where Arnold finished behind Oliva. The then 22-year-old Arnold admits to seeing an absolute beast called 'The Myth' in front of him in his 1977 autobiography:

"Then for the first time, I saw Sergio Oliva in person. I understood why they called him the Myth. It was as jarring as if I'd walked into a wall. He destroyed me."

Arnold would eventually go on to beat Oliva the following year, beginning his reign as Mr. Olympia.

