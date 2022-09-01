What is Chet Yorton's Natural Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Chester Yorton, aka Chet Yorton, who is celebrated as "The Father of Natural Bodybuilding," was born in 1939. Arnold Schwarzenegger was defeated by him in the amateur NABBA Mr. Universe competition in London in 1966 when Yorton was just 27 years old.

Yorton's bodybuilding journey, however, is quite different from those of his peers and is proof of what strength and determination can help a person achieve. While most individuals would just be happy to walk again after having their bodies smashed into bits in a vehicle accident, it was not the case with Chet. He grabbed a dumbbell, started bodybuilding, and didn't look back.

In fact, Chet went on to defeat Arnold Schwarzenegger by winning the titles of Mr. America and Mr. Universe in addition to regaining his ability to walk!

Chet Yorton’s Workout Routine

Yorton's regimen involved training the entire body in one session three times a week. He was exercising twice on the same day, but with lighter weights each time. This marked a difference in his fitness regimen. He also had days when he lifted only very heavy, medium, and light weights.

The morning and evening sessions of Chet Yorton's exercise regimen are:

Full squat

Hakem squat

Bench press

Deadlift

Shoulder barbell press

Biceps curls

Barbell triceps press

Barbell calf raises

Only eight fundamental exercises are included in this training regimen, which is done twice daily for three days a week. It's just a straightforward, natural exercise regimen—nothing flashy or difficult. Yorton recommends healthy eating throughout the day and sound sleep at night.

According to Chet Yorton, bodybuilding was going down the wrong path. He made an effort to give non-steroid users competitive opportunities, and by highlighting them in the magazine he started, he made an effort to turn those athletes into role models for young people.

Chet Yorton’s Journey

Right after graduating from high school, Yorton was met with an auto accident. He ultimately had a steel rod and plate inserted into his left femur and a steel plate placed around his right thighbone. His lower body, from his hips to his toes, was bound in a cast.

He initially injured his left thigh, but as he started moving about with crutches, he lost his balance and tumbled down some stairs. He underwent more surgery and spent four months in a wheelchair before he could move around on crutches again.

Interestingly, Yorton was in a wheelchair at the hospital when he noticed a set of dumbbells in a corner of a room. Before his accident, he had never touched a weight. He inquired as to whether lifting weights would speed up his rehabilitation. He gained 55 pounds in seven months.

Since discovering the dumbbells, Yorton has not looked back. After two years of hard training, he made his debut in a bodybuilding competition in 1960. He later went on to win the IFBB Mr. America, NABBA Amateur Mr. Universe, and NABBA Pro Mr. Universe titles in 1966 and 1975, respectively.

Only three times in history did Arnold Schwarzenegger lose to his competition. One of these rare occasions included Yorton's triumph at the NABBA Amateur Mr. Universe competition in 1966. Yorton is likely most recognized for this, which is also unfortunate because he has had a significant influence on the sport of bodybuilding.

Wrapping Up

Chet Yorton bid farewell to the bodybuilding community around 1970. He was concerned about several things. He observed the growth of harmful tendencies in bodybuilding as steroids took hold over the sport. Yorton also witnessed a lot of activities that he thought were immoral. Nevertheless, the bodybuilding star continues to be an inspiration for many.

