“As long as they keep the weight caps the same” - Breon Ansley plans to move to 212 even if he wins Mr Olympia 2022

Former two-time Classic Physique Olympia winner Breon Ansley is planning his retaliation against Chris Bumstead. Ansley discussed the Classic Physique weight cap issue in an interview with Muscular Development.

He stated that if the weight caps remain the same, he will be moving on:

"As long as they make the weight caps the same — I will be moving on to different pastures, greener pastures I guess, if you want to say. Either way."

He further added, talking about his own weight category.

"Yeah. I don’t know how my weight cap is not at 185 pounds. But we’ve been given 10 pounds, it was 175, okay. It was my lowest that I had to be at, Ron. And somehow, someway, I’ve only been alotted five pounds."

Later, while chatting with Muscular Development, Ansley disclosed his intention to participate in Classic Physique this year for one last time before trying his luck in 212 Bodybuilding.

"Yeah, that’s still the plan [to switch to 212 Bodybuilding]. As long as they keep the weight caps the same, then that is the plan. I definitely need to after this year finish strong with the weight caps that I’ve been limited to for the last four years. I can’t stay in the same, I can’t stay within these same parameters and limitations for another year."

Breon Ansley moving to 212

Even if Breon Ansley were to win this year's Classic Physique championship, he said that he would still make the transfer.

"Yeah, I really would. I still would because the challenge wouldn’t be there, still having to come back to the same weight cap. There wouldn’t be a challenge there and it would be time to move on to a different challenge and try to get one in the 212 class."

Breon Ansley's career

Ansley rose to the pinnacle of his sport in 2017 after taking home his first Classic Physique Olympia title. In 2018, he successfully defended it. However, in the 2019 Classic Physique Olympia competition, Chris Bumstead of Canada won the title. He came in second place in the competition and resolved to compete better the next time he had the chance to take on Bumstead.

Ansley had the chance to compete against Bumstead once more in 2020 and 2021. However, he finished third in both of his Olympia appearances.

Nevertheless, Breon Ansley remained dedicated to his most recent off-season and competitive preparation, displaying a lot of challenging workouts.

Ansley most recently participated in the 2022 Arnold Classic, where he was placed fourth. A couple of Classic Physique category breakout talents were present during the tournament. By the end of the evening, Terrence Ruffin, the winner, Urs Kalecinski, and Ramon Rocha Queiroz had eclipsed 'The Black Swan' in the standings.

Ansley's plan for Mr Olympia 2022

Breon Ansley, a Classic Physique contender for the 2022 Mr Olympia, discussed his goals for the future and his strategy for unseating Chris Bumstead as the current champion before this weekend's competition.

Ansley wants to go down in history as the only athlete after Jay Cutler to win back-to-back Olympia titles. During a discussion with the competitors for this year's Olympia Classic, bodybuilding great Phil Heath asserted that Chris Bumstead could only be unseated by having a full back, good fitness, good flow, and a good presentation.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, the world's greatest will come together on Mr Olympia's stage to crown 11 Olympia champions from 16 to 18 December.

