Mr. Olympia 2022: Bodybuilders to watch out for

Mr. Olympia, perhaps the largest event in bodybuilding, has finally arrived. The biggest weekend of bodybuilding is set to start on December 16. It will end on December 18 with awards given out for stunning performances. It will take place in Las Vegas this time.

This will be the 58th Mr. Olympia event. Right now, there are 36 competitors slated to compete. It's sure to be an event to remember and will be even more memorable for those who are able to come away victorious.

These are the best bodybuilders on the planet right now and any one of them could end up victorious. Here's the full roster and who to look out for.

Mr. Olympia contestants: Bodybuilders poised to take home the trophy

Here's the full roster of competitors:

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani

Mohammad Alnsoor

Blessing Awodibu

Vitor Boff

William Bonac

Rafael Brandao

Tonio Burton

Hadi Choopan

Brandon Curry

Samson Dauda

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Big Ramy)

Angel Calderon Frias

Charles Griffen

James Hollingshead

Patrick Johnson

Michal Krizanek

Hunter Labrada

Theo Leguerrier

Derek Lunsford

Hassan Mostafa

Andrea Muzi

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (Andrew Jacked)

Leandro Peres

Andrea Presti

Justin Rodriguez

Mohamed Shaaban

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko

Joel Thomas

Antoine Vaillant

Iain Valliere

Nick Walker

Akim Williams

Michael Krizanek is one to look out for. He's young and relatively unproven on the big stage, but previous winners like Jay Cutler and others believe he has the ability to make it big at this level and this is his first chance to prove it.

Hunter Labrada is another key competitor. He came in fourth in 2021 and will be looking to do even better. That finish came relatively out of nowhere, but he's a proven talent now.

Hunter Labrada might win it all (Image via Fitness Volt)

Nick Walker is looking to put on a show this year. He finished fifth in his first Mr. Olympia last year and will be looking to improve his standing alongside Labrada. These two will put on an absolute show for fans.

Blessing Awodibu will also be a big player this year. He won the Indy Pro and New York Pro this year alone, so he has got to be a favorite for the crown this weekend.

Derek Lunsford, another first-time contestant, is a potential winner. He won the 212 Olympia before, so he has the pedigree to be a first-time winner this year.

James Hollingshead will be making his second appearance in a Mr. Olympia event after finishing 12th last year. It wasn't bad for a first appearance, but he's now hungrier than ever for a victory.

Iain Valliere is a dark horse contender. He qualified for the event with a victory in the Vancouver Pro this year. That performance was enough to get everyone's attention and it should stay on him for the upcoming contest.

Big Ramy, also known as Mamdouh Elssbiay, is one of the top competitors to watch this year. He's a two-time champion, so he is arguably the favorite to take it home once again.

Any one of these stellar competitors can win, but these guys might stand above the rest.

