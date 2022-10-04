What is American bodybuilder Jay Cutler doing now?

Jay Cutler is one of the most accomplished bodybuilders in recent memory. Since his retirement in 2013, however, he hasn't lifted in any capacity in the last nine years. Many of his fans must therefore be wondering what he's up to now.

Given the solo nature of bodybuilding, it's tougher to remain involved with the sport beyond retirement than it is for other sports. Players of basketball, football, baseball, and the like can enter coaching or broadcasting—two things that are less common in bodybuilding.

Cutler has not competed in a while and has turned his focus to his company, Cutler Nutrition, which is a bodybuilding supplement business. However, he also has promotions and other business ventures on social media. Arguably, he's been just as successful since he retired, if not more.

Additionally, he and a partner, Pat LaFreida, teamed up to make one of Cutler's dreams come true. They own CUTS: Monthly Subscription Boxes of Fresh Protein, a company that puts meat right on subscribers' doorsteps.

Since stepping down from professional competition, the bodybuilder has become a bit of a capitalist, working mainly on the business side of things.

Despite not competing, however, Jay Cutler has not stopped working out. Even at the age of 48, he spends a lot of time in the gym. It's been many years since he competed, but he still looks like he could go out there and give it another shot.

At some point, bodybuilders are no longer able to participate in the activity they loved so much in their prime, but Cutler has not given up his favorite pastime just yet.

It seems that, for as long as he is able, the former star bodybuilder will continue to work on his business ventures and his body.

Jay Cutler's prime: How good was the bodybuilder?

Cutler is a four-time Mr. Olympia. He won in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. He finished second in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, and 2011. In his final Mr. Olympia competition, he finished sixth.

His 2001 placement was revoked when he was banned on account of illegal diuretic substances, but he sued to have the placement reinstated.

The bodybuilder in 2022 (Image via Men's Health)

He is just the third-ever Mr. Olympia to win in non-consecutive years. Many bodybuilders who lose aren't able to regain their form so easily and win another one later.

He also won consecutive Arnold Classics in 2002, 2003, and 2004. He placed second to Ronnie Coleman in the Mr. Olympia competition four times before he was able to break through and win one.

Here are his incredible stats from his competing days, per Wikipedia:

Height: 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

Off-season weight: 290–310 pounds (132–141 kg)

Competition weight: 260–274 pounds (118–124 kg)

Upper arms: 22 in (56 cm)

Chest: 58 in (150 cm)

Thighs: 30 in (76 cm)

Waist: 29 in (74 cm)

Calves: 20 in (51 cm)

Thanks to his amazing performance during his competitive years and shrewd business acumen following his retirement, he is one of the richest bodybuilders in the world. He presently has a net worth of about $30 million.

