Big Ramy and Nick Walker stand out as experts make top 5 predictions for 2023 Arnold Classic

Bodybuilding stars Big Ramy and Nick Walker are gearing up for the 2023 Arnold Classic. Both were last seen competing against each other at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

On the most recent episode of "The Menace Podcast," Dennis James, Chris Cormier, Johnnie Jackson, and Milos Sarcev discussed some of the biggest threats anticipated to compete for the Arnold Classic championship. They also provided their top five predictions for the occasion next month. Interestingly, all lists have the names of Ramy and Nick Walker.

Big Ramy and Nick Walker feature in the top five lists of bodybuilding experts

In less than three weeks, the 35th annual Arnold Sports Festival will enter the bodybuilding calendar. Dennis James, Chris Cormier, Johnnie Jackson, and Milos Sarcev broke down the lineup and offered their top five predictions as the show approached.

Major modifications were made to the Men's Open category before the previous year could come to a close. Even though Ramy entered 2022 Mr. Olympia as a heavy favorite, he finished fifth. Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker completed the top three, with Hadi Choopan establishing himself as the new champion.

#1 Top 5 of Johnnie Jackson

From Jackson's perspective, Bonac should not worry about size if it means losing fitness, and he could be a potential winner. But even on his list, the two-time Mr. Olympia Ramy stands in the first position.

Big Ramy Samson Dauda Nick Walker William Bonac Andrew Jacked

#2 Top 5 of Milos Sarcev

Samson Dauda could win the competition with his physique, according to Sarcev, but he did not rule out William Bonac and Big Ramy as potential championship challengers.

Samson Dauda Andrew Jacked Big Ramy Nick Walker Shaun Clarida

#3 Top 5 of Chris Cormier

According to Cormier, Nick Walker is an easy winner seeing his well-conditioned body and his previous performance at Mr. Olympia in December.

Nick Walker Andrew Jacked Big Ramy Samson Dauda William Bonac

#4 Top 5 of Dennis James

Dennis James brought up the fact that very few Mr. Olympia winners have had attractive or otherwise "lovely" bodies before bringing the conversation to a close.

If Willian Bonac enters the competition looking like he did at the 2022 Arnold Classic when he placed second to Brandon Curry, Dennis James said that Bonac may win the competition this year. However, he said Ramy would be victorious at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Big Ramy Nick Walker Samson Dauda William Bonac Andrew Jacked

None of these seasoned bodybuilders predicted Andrew Jacked would win the championship, but Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr. Olympia, disagreed. During the current episode of the podcast Cutler Cast, the 49-year-old welcomed Andrew. At the upcoming Arnold Classic, Cutler predicted that Andrew Jacked will knock everyone off the stage when "at his best." Walker was the clear favorite going into the game, but Cutler said Big Ramy had a 100% chance of winning as well.

The greatest uncertainty going into March is Ramy, given his previous performance in Las Vegas. Sarcev, Cormier, and James all believe a different bodybuilder will win the Arnold Classic championship, in contrast to the predictions for the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

The Arnold Classic this year and Mr. Olympia in 2022 were separated by only three months. The lineup was small as a result. The prize money for the winner of the Open class was upped to $30,000 by the Arnold Sports promoters, which brought about a change. Andrew Jacked, Patrick Moore, Walker, and Big Ramy all entered the competition as a result of the additional incentive.

